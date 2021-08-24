FTSE 100 to Rise After Asia, U.S. Gains, With Jackson Hole in View

FTSE 100 Set to Rise After Asia, US Gains

0654 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 14 points higher at 7123, according to IG data, after an upbeat trading session in Asia and a positive close on Wall Street. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Japan all rise, while the Dow closed 0.6% ahead. "The cheery mood across U.S. equities is here to stay in the run-up to the Jackson Hole meeting, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell could only soften the hawkish tone of last week's FOMC minutes," Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya says. "Rising Covid cases and soft data can only keep the Fed alert and reluctant to act prematurely. And that's all the market wants to hear." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Mediazest Sees Improved 2H Performance

Mediazest PLC said Tuesday that recent contract wins have led to a notable improvement in its performance for the second half of fiscal 2021 and that its outlook beyond the current year also looks encouraging.

---

Wood Group's 1H Underlying Earnings at Higher End of Guidance, Backs FY View

John Wood Group PLC on Tuesday reported a net loss for the first half of the year but said underlying earnings were towards the higher end of the guided range.

---

Gfinity Raises GBP3.3 Mln to Part-Fund Acquisition

Gfinity PLC said Tuesday that it has raised 3.3 million pounds ($4.5 million) via the share placing, subscription and PrimaryBid offer to part fund the acquisition of Megit Ltd., as first announced Monday.

---

Science Group Won't Raise GBP50.6 Mln Takeover Proposal for TP Group

Science Group PLC said Tuesday that it doesn't plan to increase its 50.6 million pound ($69.4 million) takeover proposal for TP Group PLC and has therefore declared it final.

---

Polyus 2Q Profit Rose on Higher Gold Sales

Polyus PJSC on Tuesday reported that its profit increased 43% in the second quarter compared with the prior period, reflecting higher gold production.

---

Essensys Sees FY 2021 Adjusted Earnings In Line With Expectations

Essensys PLC said Tuesday that adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 is expected to be in line with consensus forecasts, and that revenue fell slightly but matched forecasts.

Market Talk:

Marks & Spencer Set to Beat Guided Profit, Berenberg Says

0540 GMT - Marks & Spencer had a better than expected performance in the 19 weeks to Aug. 4, with sales only slightly below pre-pandemic levels supported by a strong reopening. This continued momentum highlights the progress made to address the U.K. retailer's weaknesses, Berenberg says. The German bank forecasts M&S will deliver a pretax profit of GBP361 million this year, which would be above the GBP300 million-GBP350 million guided range. "In M&S's Clothing & Home (C&H) division, e-commerce initiatives continue to drive strong online growth; in the Food division, in-store sales outperformed the market, while the Ocado tie-up benefits remain underappreciated." Berenberg has a buy rating on M&S, and raises the target price to 200 pence from 195 pence. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

BHP Outlook Clouded by Costs, Lack of Growth Options

0401 GMT - Cost inflation, ongoing asset impairments and rising rehabilitation requirements, in addition to recent strategic changes, may cloud the short-term outlook for BHP, according to Credit Suisse, which favors rival Rio Tinto. BHP is also lacking longer-run growth options, with Jansen the only major project on the horizon--and even that has limited potential for returns, CS says. "Comparatively, Rio has a larger project pipeline and more 'future-facing' opportunities (copper and lithium) alongside relatively better ESG trajectory (admittedly off lower base)," CS says. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)

Vale, Anglo American Best Value Amid Iron Ore Dive

0316 GMT - Vale and Anglo American are the best value of the big diversified miners that produce iron ore, especially if iron-ore prices fall further as is broadly expected, Jefferies reckons. The bank thinks a peak in iron ore is now in the rearview and that prices for that commodity will ultimately revert to a new normal around $80 a ton. "Even if valuations for the major iron-ore miners are attractive at normalized prices, the concern is that these equities would not be immune from further downside if iron ore falls from current spot of $137/t to a sustainable long term level over a short period of time," Jefferies says. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)

Pearson Shares Are Oversold, Aren't Pricing In Progress

1616 GMT - Pearson shares are oversold and don't reflect strategic progress, J.P. Morgan Cazenove says, increasing its recommendation on the education publisher to overweight from neutral. A pandemic recovery should underpin forecasts in 2022/23 while net financial cash and sale of some international assets should pave the way for buybacks and targeted M&A, analysts say, increasing their price target on the stock to 960 pence from 840p. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

