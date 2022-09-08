FTSE 100 to Rise on U.S. Gains as ECB Awaited

FTSE 100 Set to Rise After Asia Trades Mixed, US Gains

0643 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open about 30 points higher at 7267, according to IG futures data, after mixed trading in Asia and a positive close on Wall Street. Stocks in Australia, Japan and South Korea rise, though markets in mainland China and Hong Kong drop about 0.7%. The Dow closed 1.4% ahead Wednesday. Brent crude gains 0.3% to $88.30 a barrel. "Last night's rebound in U.S. markets and the weaker U.S. dollar look set to translate into a positive European open," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says in a note. "As we look ahead to Thursday's key events, the main one will be the European Central Bank rate decision, along with the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims," he says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Thoma Bravo Doesn't Plan to Make an Offer for Darktrace

Thoma Bravo LLC said Thursday that it doesn't plan to make a formal offer for Darktrace PLC, without providing any explanation as to why.

---

DCC To Buy Medi-Globe Technologies

DCC said Thursday that its healthcare division has agreed to acquire the medical devices business Medi-Globe Technologies GmbH.

---

Darktrace Swung to FY 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose on Growth

Darktrace PLC said Thursday that it swung to a pretax profit for fiscal 2022 on increased revenue as it saw a rise in customer numbers.

---

Associated British Foods Sees FY 2022 Adjusted Profit Rising on Sales Growth

Associated British Foods PLC said Thursday that its fiscal 2022 adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share are expected to surpass the previous year's on strong sales growth, and that it anticipates rising sales, but declining profit, in fiscal 2023.

---

Vistry 1H Pretax Profit Slipped on Cladding Costs; Backs FY 2022 Profit View

Vistry Group PLC said Thursday that pretax profit slipped for the first half of 2022 on exceptional costs related to building safety remediation, though revenue rose and it backed its full year expectations.

---

Melrose Industries 1H Pretax Loss Widened, Missed Forecast; To Demerge Two Businesses

Melrose Industries PLC said Thursday that its first-half pretax loss widened and missed a forecast after it booked higher costs, and that it intends to separate the GKN automotive and GKN powder metallurgy businesses via a demerger.

---

Funding Circle 1H Pretax Profit Fell, Cuts 2H Income Outlook

Funding Circle Holdings PLC said Thursday that pretax profit sharply fell in the first half 2022 and downgraded its income outlook for the second half, citing macro uncertainties.

---

Restaurant Group 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed as Revenue Increased

Restaurant Group PLC said Thursday that its pretax loss for the first half of 2022 narrowed as revenue rose significantly.

---

Warpaint London Raises 2022 Views on Strong Performance

Warpaint London PLC said Thursday that strong first-half trading has continued into the second half of 2022 and it now expects full-year results to be ahead of market expectations.

---

National Express Names Helen Weir as Next Chairwoman, James Stamp as Interim CFO

National Express Group PLC said Thursday that Helen Weir will be its next chairwoman, replacing current chairman John Armitt, and that James Stamp will be appointed interim chief financial officer on Nov. 1.

