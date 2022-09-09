Log in
News: Latest News
FTSE 100 to Track Global Gains; Focus on EU Energy Meeting

09/09/2022 | 03:14am EDT
FTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia Trading

0640 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open 20 points higher at 7282, according to IG futures data, after upbeat trading in Asia and a higher close on Wall Street. Markets in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong and Japan all gain, and the Dow closed Thursday 0.6% higher. Brent crude rises 0.7% to $89.75 a barrel. "Focus will be on the EU energy minister meeting, where price caps, windfall profit taxes and emergency credit lines will be discussed as possible measures to tackle Europe's mounting energy crisis," Danske Bank analysts say in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Land Securities Chief Operating Officer to Step Down

Land Securities Group PLC said Friday that Chief Operating Officer Colette O'Shea will step down as director on Sept. 30, and step down from the COO role from March 31 after a transitional period.

---

Victoria Says Revenue, Earnings, Cashflow in Line With Views

Victoria PLC said Friday that revenue, earnings and cashflow since the start of fiscal 2023 were in line with consensus market expectations, and that management continues to successfully navigate through the current macroeconomic challenges.

---

B90 Holdings Raises GBP305,000 for Use Toward Organic Growth

B90 Holdings PLC said Friday that it has raised 305,000 pounds ($350,872) through a subscription, with the proceeds to be used toward working capital and to invest in marketing to support organic growth.

---

LSEG's Planned Acquisition of Quantile Provisionally Cleared by UK Regulator

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority on Friday provisionally cleared the London Stock Exchange Group PLC's planned 274 million pound ($315.2 million) acquisition of Quantile Group Ltd. following an in-depth review of the deal.

---

ASOS Sees FY 2022 Sales, Profit in Line With Market Views

ASOS PLC said Friday that it expects sales and profit for fiscal 2022 to be in the range of market expectations, but warned that sales in August were weaker than expected.

---

XP Factory Sees 1H Revenue Significantly Rising; Acquires Cardiff Site

XP Factory PLC said Friday that it expects first half revenue to significantly grow on-year, and it has acquired Boom Battle Bar Cardiff Ltd. for an enterprise value of 2.2 million pounds ($2.5 million).

---

Europa Oil & Gas Secures GBP1 Mln Loan Facility

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC said on Friday that it has secure a 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) loan facility with Union Jack Oil PLC for liquidity purposes.

---

Computacenter 1H Pretax Profit Fell Due to Strong Base Effect

Computacenter PLC said Friday that first-half pretax profit fell as the prior-year figure was strong due to Covid-19 and supply shortages for IT equipment altering customer buying behaviors in 2020 and 2021.

---

Manolete to Report a GBP5 Mln 1H Pretax Loss on Adverse Ruling, Cases Review

Manolete Partners PLC said Friday that it expects to report a pretax loss of around 5 million pounds ($5.8 million) for the first half of fiscal 2023, mostly stemming from the adjustment of unrealized revenue and profit.

---

Gear4Music Lowers FY 2023 View Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis, Hot Summer

Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC said Friday that it has lowered its expectations for fiscal 2023 amid the cost-of-living crisis and unusually hot weather across Europe.

---

AssetCo Seeks Stakeholder Approval to Repurchase 10% of Share Capital

AssetCo PLC said Friday that it intends to seek approval from shareholders for the authority to make market purchases of its shares representing up to 10% of its issued share capital, or around 9.7 million pounds ($11.2 million).

---

Hardide to Raise GBP500,000 in Share Issue for Near-Term Cash Needs

Hardide PLC said Friday that it intends to raise around 500,000 pounds ($575,200) in a share placing and subscription to satisfy near-term cash requirements, though it will require further capital.

---

Insig AI FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened, Sees Further Revenue Increase

Insig AI PLC said Friday that pretax loss for the fiscal 2022 nearly tripled as the company booked higher costs, and that it expects revenue to increase from the second half of the new fiscal year.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 0313ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 0.56% 680.5 Delayed Quote.-71.62%
ASSETCO PLC 3.46% 68.8 Delayed Quote.-95.60%
B90 HOLDINGS PLC 2.70% 4.75 Delayed Quote.-56.98%
COMPUTACENTER PLC -3.17% 2386 Delayed Quote.-15.33%
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.19% 101.75 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
FTSE 100 1.04% 7337.47 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
INSIG AI PLC 10.70% 23.8 Delayed Quote.-54.74%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 0.70% 632.8 Delayed Quote.-19.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.43% 89.92 Delayed Quote.19.10%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.30% 7980 Delayed Quote.15.50%
MANOLETE PARTNERS PLC -17.62% 208 Delayed Quote.1.00%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.88% 764.7498 Real-time Quote.12.94%
UNION JACK OIL PLC 8.33% 52 Delayed Quote.242.86%
VICTORIA PLC -0.45% 447 Delayed Quote.-62.58%
WTI 1.42% 84.205 Delayed Quote.8.87%
XP FACTORY PLC 3.13% 12.375 Delayed Quote.-60.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aArgo Blockchain Enters Hosting Services Agreement, Will Get 25% of Profits
DJ
03:37aEUROPE : Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike
RE
03:35aKim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law
RE
03:30aAustralian republicans offer condolences for Queen but call for debate
RE
03:28aChina probes two financial regulating officials Liaoning province
RE
03:26aBitcoin last up 6.9% at $20,647; ether up 4.2% at $1,704…
RE
03:17aDeutsche Bank says expects another 75 bps ECB rate hike in Oct
RE
03:16aSpain's July industrial output rises 5.3% vs 7% in June
RE
03:15aChina hog supply sufficient, prices to remain 'reasonable' -state planner
RE
03:14aMiners push Australian shares to close at one-week high
RE
1DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
3BOJ's Kuroda weighs in to warn against 'rapid' yen moves
4BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025
5China's Aug auto sales jump 32% with strong EV demand

