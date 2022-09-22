FTSE 100 to Tumble After Heavy U.S. Losses, Fed Hike

FTSE 100 Poised to Fall After US Losses, Fed Rate Hike

0642 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open 72 points lower at 7165, according to IG futures data, after losses on Wall Street following the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75 basis-point interest-rate rise. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Japan fall and the Dow dropped 1.7% Wednesday. Brent crude rises 0.3% to $90.10 a barrel. "With the slide in U.S. markets last night, European markets look set to give up Wednesday's gains," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says in a note. "As for the pound, the ability of the Bank of England to get a grip of the U.K.'s inflation problem got a lot more difficult last night, with the Fed's doubling-down on its own hawkish narrative," he says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Segro COO Andy Gulliford to Retire in 2023

Segro PLC said Thursday that Chief Operating Officer Andy Gulliford will retire from the business in 2023.

GSK Secures Urinary Tract Infections Treatment License With Spero Therapeutics

GSK PLC said Thursday that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with Spero Therapeutics Inc. to commercialize tebipenem HBr, an antibiotic currently in late-stage studies that may treat complicated urinary tract infections.

Halma PLC Sees Good 1H Progress; Backs FY 2023 Guidance

Halma PLC said Thursday it expects to report good first-half progress, meeting management expectations, and that its order intake was ahead compared with the same period last year.

LXI REIT Exchanges Contracts With Sainsbury's on GBP500M Grocery Store Portfolio

LXI REIT PLC said Thursday that it has exchanged contracts with J Sainsbury PLC to acquire a portfolio of grocery stores for 500 million pounds ($563.5 million), and it was in talks with investors over funding.

JD Sports Fashion 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs; Sales Rose

JD Sports Fashion PLC on Thursday reported a decline in pretax profit for the first half after booking higher costs, though it said sales increased because of high demand levels for its sports products.

Smiths News Set to Beat FY 2022 Market Views on Strong Levels of Sales, Demand

Smiths News PLC said Thursday that its performance for the second half of fiscal 2022 was strong and it expects to end the financial year beating market views.

Polymetal Swung to 1H Net Loss on Lower Gold Sales; Backs Guidance

Polymetal International PLC said Thursday that it swung to a first-half net loss as revenue fell on lower gold sales, and backed its production guidance for the year.

Market Talk:

Aveva's Shareholders Likely to Accept Schneider's GBP9.48 Bln Bid

0541 GMT - Although Aveva has agreed to Schneider Electric's GBP9.48 billion takeover, the bid's valuation doesn't reflect the industrial-software company's true potential and is lower than what analysts expected, Berenberg analyst Nay Soe Naing says in a note. Still it is likely that shareholders will opt to cash in and give up on future upside potentials and risks given the current level of shareholder fatigue, stemming from the material derating of the share price in the past 12 months, as well as a potential re-rating from successful business model transitions likely taking as long as two years, he says. Based on the bid, Berenberg cuts its rating to hold, from buy, and raises its target price on the stock to 3,113 pence from 2,800 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

