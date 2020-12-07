Log in
News

News : Latest News
Latest News 

FTSE 100 up as pound dips over no-deal Brexit fears

12/07/2020 | 03:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged up on Monday, as the pound dipped on fears that Britain's transition period out of the European Union would expire without the two sides agreeing on a free trade deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0802 GMT and was set for a sixth straight session of gains as Britain also prepared to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, dipped 0.1%, led by the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors.

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, striving to solve key sticking points in fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker slipped 1.5% as its half-year losses ballooned due to coronavirus-led lockdowns denting retail sales.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. 0.62% 40.34 Delayed Quote.8.67%
TED BAKER PLC 3.24% 138.3355 Delayed Quote.-67.16%
