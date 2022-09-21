FTSE Closes Up 0.6% After UK Outlined Energy -2

1017 GMT - The decision by the U.K. government to cap business energy bills from Oct. 1 is seen as extremely beneficial to the hospitality sector, UKHospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls, says in a note. Although the move is seen by the trade body as giving businesses some confidence to plan for immediate survival, it will still pursue a more comprehensive package to safeguard jobs and businesses. Nicholls points out that the government can still make use of reduced VAT and business rates reliefs, and says there must be a comprehensive package to ensure there was no cliff edge when the measures ended. "This intervention is unprecedented and extremely appreciated as we head into an uncertain winter with numerous challenges on many fronts," Nicholls says. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

