FTSE Drops 1.1% as Energy Stocks Fall

The FTSE 100 fell again on Wednesday, as a slide in energy prices is hurting oil majors BP and Shell. London's blue-chip index closed 1.1% lower, with Shell falling 2.1% and BP down 1.7%. "Up until the end of last week, the FTSE 100 had been on course for a positive month, however the last 3 days, and the hawkish tone from Powell's Jackson Hole speech, has seen the rug pulled out from underneath the positive mood," Michael Hewson from CMC Markets UK said. Energy infrastructure companies National Grid and SSE were the worst performers on Wednesday, closing 4.1% and 3.4% lower respectively.

Bank of Ireland Appoints Gavin Kelly as Interim CEO

Bank of Ireland Group PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Gavin Kelly as its interim chief executive and executive director while it searches for the successor of outgoing Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh.

GRC International FY 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed as Billings Rose

GRC International Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax loss narrowed for fiscal 2022 as overall and recurring billings increased.

Shoe Zone Sees FY 2022 Adjusted Pretax Profit of Not Less Than GBP10.5 Mln

Shoe Zone PLC said on Wednesday that it expects an adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2022 to be at least 10.5 million pounds ($12.2 million), driven by a better-than-expected performance.

Dalata Hotel Swung to 1H Pretax Profit as Revenue Rose 9% Above 2019 Levels

Dalata Hotel Group PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax profit in the first half of 2022 as revenue rose 9% above levels seen in 2019, and that it is cautiously optimistic about its performance for the remainder of the year.

Bank of Cyprus 1H Pretax Profit Jumped, Boosted by Interest-Rate Environment

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC on Wednesday reported a significant rise in pretax profit for the first half of 2022 on the back of an improving interest-rate environment and a strong performance in net fee and commission income.

Polarean Imaging 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Greater Expenses, FX Losses

Polarean Imaging PLC said Wednesday that its first-half pretax loss widened despite a rise in revenue on higher operating expenses and foreign-exchange losses, and that it is approaching a potential commercial launch.

System1 to Launch Strategic Review for Growth, Increasing Shareholder Value

System1 Group PLC said Wednesday that it has decided to undertake a review of its strategic options to expand the business and increase shareholder value.

Fulham Shore Says Performance Resilient, in Line With Views Despite Challenges

Fulham Shore PLC said Wednesday that its performance to date was resilient and in line with management expectations despite the turmoil in the U.K. economy and recent train strikes.

Cake Box Warns About Missing FY 2023 Market Views Due to Lower than Expected Franchise Sales

Cake Box Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it expects to miss market expectations for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as a result of a worsened trading environment and lower-than-expected sales at the franchise level during July and August.

Esken's Renewables Business on Track to Meet FY 2023 Views; Sees Small Ebitda Hit to Aviation

Esken Ltd. said Wednesday that its renewables business is on track to meet its earnings expectations for fiscal 2023, though it also expects a small Ebitda hit to its aviation business as its airport logistics partner ceases operations.

