FTSE Drops, Fiscal Tightening Could Hold Back Sterling

UK Fiscal Tightening Could Hold Back Sterling

The pound has strengthened so far this year but may struggle to rise further as the U.K. government tightens fiscal policy, MUFG Bank says. Noting that the government will introduce a new health and social care levy on employee earnings and will raise corporation tax, MUFG analysts say this could dampen the strength of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in the coming years. "There is a risk higher taxes will undermine household consumption and hiring by businesses," they say. "At the same time fiscal tightening will ease the need for the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy." GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3762, having reached a one-week low of 1.3750 earlier, according to FactSet. EUR/GBP is flat at 0.8590.

Companies News:

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Chairman Steps Down

Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC said Wednesday that its Nonexecutive Chairman Timothy Torrington is stepping down from the board, effective Sept. 9, to be replaced by Nonexecutive Director Jeffrey Auld.

---

Frontier Developments' FY 2021 Pretax Profit Rose

Frontier Developments PLC reported Wednesday a rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2021 and said the board expects to benefit from revenue growth in fiscal 2022.

---

Gatwick Airport Lenders Agree to Temporarily Waive Debt Payments Amid Air Travel Crisis

Vinci SA said Wednesday that the majority of lenders to its subsidiary London Gatwick Airport have granted it a temporary waiver to financial covenants as a result of the exceptional circumstances affecting air travel.

---

ProPhotonix Shares Rise on Higher 1H Pretax Income, Revenue

Shares in ProPhotonix Ltd. rose Wednesday after reporting that pretax income for the first half of the year rose as revenue increased, and that it expects performance in the second half to be in line with the first.

---

Impact Healthcare REIT 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose; Increases Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC on Wednesday said its pretax profit and revenue rose in the first half of the year, and declared an increased interim dividend.

---

Prospex Energy Convenes Meeting to Vote on Attempt to Oust Board

Prospex Energy PLC said Wednesday that it will convene a general meeting on Oct. 5 to consider resolutions from shareholder Jarvis Investment Management Ltd. proposing to oust its board.

---

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Targets GBP75 Mln in Fundraise

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC said Wednesday that it will hold a fundraise targeting gross proceeds of around 75 million pounds ($103.4 million) to fund new acquisitions and portfolio expansions.

---

Fruugo.com to List on London's Junior AIM in October

Fruugo.com Ltd. said Wednesday that it plans to list on London's junior AIM market early next month.

---

Cora Gold Agrees on Terms For Conditional $25 Mln Investment for Mali Gold Project

Cora Gold Ltd. said Wednesday that it has signed a $25 million conditional term sheet with investment firm Lionhead Capital Advisors Proprietary Ltd., and that it will use funds toward the development of the Sankoro gold project in Mali.

---

Optima Health Plans London IPO

Optima Health Group PLC said Wednesday that it is seeking an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

---

Science Group Raises Stake in TP Group

Science Group PLC has increased its stake in TP Group PLC to 26.86% from 24.31%, according to a regulatory filing published Wednesday.

---

B&M European Value Retail Revenue to Date in Line With Views

B&M European Value Retail SA said Wednesday that group revenue to date has been broadly in line with market expectations, and that gross margins in B&M fascia stores in the U.K. have been stronger than originally anticipated.

---

Arbuthnot Banking Sells GBP2.5 Mln Worth of Secure Trust Bank Shares

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC said Wednesday that it has sold 2.5 million pounds ($3.45 million) worth of shares in Secure Trust Bank PLC.

Market Talk:

Dunelm Forecasts Rise on Strong Trading, Market Share Gains

0934 GMT - Dunelm's early fiscal 2022 trading and continued market share gains should cause upgrades to earnings forecasts, Peel Hunt says. The U.K. homeware retailer said it continued to outperform the general market in the first 10 weeks of its current year. Peel Hunt says this leads it to upgrade its fiscal 2022 pretax profit forecast for Dunelm by 8.4% to GBP178.8 million. "Dunelm's confidence is tangible, as digital investment drives increasingly predictable and strong returns, while low market share in many categories, such as furniture remains a big opportunity to support market share growth," Peel Hunt says. Shares trade up 8.2%.

---

Rare Earths Project Could Be a Catalyst for Hochschild Shares

0916 GMT - Hochschild Mining's rare earths project in Chile could be an additional catalyst for the miner's shares, given the project's low capital intensity and a net present value which represents 14%-16% of Hochschild's market capitalization, Peel Hunt says. However, details on the construction and production timelines are yet to be released in a presentation later on Wednesday. Investors will also be curious to see if the company intends to run the project internally, or if they have plans to spin it out, Peel Hunt says. The brokerage has a buy rating on Hochschild.

---

Harbour Energy-Neptune Energy Merger Would Benefit Harbour More

0913 GMT - Following reports that Neptune Energy is considering merging with Harbour Energy, Jefferies says such a deal would benefit Harbour more than Neptune. The two groups show similarities in overall scale, with virtually identical hydrocarbon reserves, while Neptune expects to increase its production towards Harbour's rate of 200,000 oil-equivalent barrels a day by 2023. London-based Neptune would bring to the table growing production, lower operational expenditure costs per barrel, and lower carbon emissions as a result of its gas-weighted portfolio, the U.S. bank says. Shares in Harbour trade 3.7% lower Wednesday following a 2.3% rise Tuesday amid reports of the potential merger.

---

Halfords Progress Looks Good but Obstacles Remain on Road Ahead

0911 GMT - Halfords' sales growth in its important autocentre business is being slowed by coronavirus-related absences and other recruitment challenges while cycling is held back by supply-chain problems, but progress is still remarkable, Hargreaves Lansdown says. The motoring and cycling products provider's profit ambitions are on track but there are things to consider, the financial service company says. If Halfords can't offer the right stock, or enough of it, it will hold back progress, and the staycations boosting the core motoring business are likely to become less popular as the world returns to normal, Hargreaves says. "What this will mean for sales in the next summer season is yet to be seen," the company says. Shares are down 3.8% at 338.2 pence.

---

Smiths Group's Medical Deal With ICU Makes Sense

0857 GMT - Smiths Group's deal to sell its medical division to ICU Medical, rather than rival bidder TA Associates, for an equity value of $2.4 billion is positive, RBC Capital Markets says. "We continue to see the exit price as adequate, not spectacular," RBC analyst Mark Fielding says. "However, we think the structure on this transaction is more attractive and the upside potential on the retained ICU holding is clearer. The main positive is [that] the long-running medical exit is now over and the equity story can focus on the group potential under new CEO Paul Keel." Shares rise 2.5%.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 0557ET