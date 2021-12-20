FTSE Drops, Sterling Falls on Worries Over Covid-19 Restrictions

Sterling Falls on Worries Over Covid-19 Restrictions

Sterling falls on concerns that the U.K. government could tighten restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out further coronavirus containment measures in England before Christmas in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday. "There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don't think," he said. "At this point we just have to keep everything under review."

Companies News:

Sopheon to Close 2021 With Revenue, Ebitda in Line With Views; Buys ROI Blueprints

Sopheon PLC said Monday that it expects to close 2021 with revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in line with market expectations.

Keywords Studios Expects 2021 Revenue, Adjusted Pretax Profit Ahead of Market Views

Keywords Studios PLC said Monday that it expects its revenue and adjusted pretax profit for 2021 to be ahead of market expectations.

WANdisco Sees 2021 Rev Above Views on Customer IBM's Contract Win

WANdisco PLC said Monday that it now expects 2021 revenue to be meaningfully above market expectations after customer International Business Machines Corp. secured a $3.3 million contract.

Keras Resources Pretax Loss Narrowed for Six Months Ended Sept. 30

Keras Resources PLC said Monday that its pretax loss for the six months ended Sept. 30 narrowed as revenue rose, and that the construction of its granulating plant in Utah is on hold until a funding gap is resolved.

Bodycote Appoints Daniel Dayan as Nonexecutive Chair

Bodycote PLC said Monday that it has appointed Daniel Dayan as nonexecutive chair with effect from Jan. 1.

ImmuPharma to Raise GBP3.6 Mln via Premium Share Placing, Subscription Offer

ImmuPharma PLC said Monday that it is launching a share placing and subscription offer at a significant premium price to raise 3.6 million pounds ($4.8 million).

Ediston Property Investment Swung to a FY 2021 Pretax Profit

Ediston Property Investment Co. on Monday reported a swing to a pretax profit for fiscal 2021, and said that it is in a stronger position than last year given its improved net asset value, increased dividend and significant progress in re-aligning its portfolio.

Panther Securities Says Current Level of Arrears Is in Line With Historical Levels

Panther Securities PLC said Monday that its current level of arrears was in line with historical levels, and that the board didn't believe the current situation will be as uncertain as the initial effect created by Covid-19.

Gore Street Energy 1H Pretax Profit Jumped on Investment Gains

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC on Monday reported a jump in its pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 because of the revaluation of its investments.

Zegna Wants to Grow, Not Become a Luxury Conglomerate, CEO Says Ahead of IPO

Ermenegildo Zegna SpA could look to add to its roster of brands in the future but will concentrate on organic growth in the near term, the Italian luxury-goods company's chief executive said ahead of Monday's planned initial public offering in New York.

Hurricane Energy Says Review Concludes Board Discharged Fiduciary Duties Diligently; Shares Fall

Hurricane Energy PLC's shares fell Monday after the company said that a review requested by some shareholders concluded that its previous board discharged their fiduciary duties diligently, and that no further action was necessary.

Sage to Buy Remaining Stake in Brightpearl for $299 Mln

Sage Group PLC said Monday that it will acquire Brightpearl--a cloud native multichannel retail management system for retailers and wholesalers--for $299 million.

Thinksmart Sells Its Remaining 10% Stake in Clearpay to Afterpay

Thinksmart Ltd. said Monday that it has reached an agreement with Afterpay to sell its remaining 10% stake in Clearpay in exchange for 1.65 million ordinary shares in Afterpay, which have a market value of 73.4 million pounds ($97.2 million).

Tufton Oceanic Assets to Sell Containership for $19 Mln

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd. said Monday that it has agreed to sell its Swordfish containership for $19 million.

Market Talk:

Inflation to Stay High in 1H 2022, Move Closer to Central Banks' Targets in 2023

0706 GMT - Indosuez Wealth Management expects inflation to remain high in 1H 2022, near the current level in the U.S., but it will monitor any de-anchoring of inflation expectations, chief investment officer Vincent Manuel and investment strategy analyst Adrien Roure say. That could fuel more sustainable wage inflation, although this isn't Indosuez WM's current core scenario. In Europe, the inflation trend will be driven primarily by the resolution to the energy shock, they say. Indosuez WM expects short-term volatility, but with the ebbing of supply-chain tensions, inflation should come back down after spring and gradually move closer to the central banks' targets in 2023. It is forecast at 4.5%-5% in the U.S. and 2.5%-3% in Europe in the coming months.

