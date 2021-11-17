FTSE Drops as SSE, Spirax-Sarco Fall; Sage Gains

FTSE 100 Drops as SSE, Spirax-Sarco Fall; Sage Gains

The FTSE 100 Index drops 0.2%, or 12 points to 7314 as losses for utilities and industrial stocks offset gains for miners and accountancy software firm Sage Group. Steam-systems group Spirax-Sarco Engineering drops 6% despite saying it continues to expect record revenue, profit and operating margin for 2021. Power generator SSE is also down 4% after saying it would sell assets and cut its dividend to help fund investment. Still, Sage rises 2% after increasing its dividend. Miner and commodity trader Glencore also gains 1.2% after saying it would sell its Ernest Henry Mining copper-gold mine in Australia.

Companies News:

Safestore to Beat FY 2021 Guidance After Strong 4Q Performance

Safestore Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it expects to have beaten guidance for fiscal 2021 as it benefited from strong momentum in fourth-quarter revenue.

---

Inchcape Sets Profit Growth Targets for Medium Term

Inchcape PLC said Wednesday it has set medium-term profit growth targets for its distribution and vehicle lifecycle services.

---

Tullow Oil Reiterates 2021 Output Guidance

Tullow Oil PLC said Wednesday that production is in line with expectations, and reaffirmed full-year guidance.

---

McColl's Retail Cuts FY 2021 Earnings Guidance as Supply-Chain Strains Hit

McColl's Retail Group PLC said Wednesday that it expects significantly lower revenue than anticipated for fiscal 2021 as supply-chain problems worsened in the fourth quarter.

---

Tyman Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Profit Below Consensus

Tyman PLC said Wednesday that full-year adjusted operating profit is expected to be marginally below consensus, blaming higher costs due to global supply-chain issues.

---

Merit Group 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed on Higher Revenues

Merit Group PLC on Wednesday reported a narrowed pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2022 driven by both higher revenue and an improved gross margin.

---

Speedy Hire Swung to 1H Pretax Profit; Expects to Beat FY 2022 Market Expectations

Speedy Hire PLC on Wednesday reported a swing to pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, and said it expects full-year results to be above market expectations, driven by a strong demand.

---

SSE's Power Networks Performance Offset Low Renewable Generation in 1H -- Energy Comment

SSE on Wednesday reported higher earnings for the six months through the end of September. Unfavorable weather hurt renewable generation, but this was offset by a better performance from its transmission and distribution networks. Here is what the Scotland-headquartered electricity company had to say:

---

Biome Technologies Shares Drop After Warning on Full-Year Revenue

Shares in Biome Technologies PLC fell in early trade Wednesday after the company warned that revenue for the year will be significantly below current market expectations because of supply-chain issues.

---

Tatton 1H Pretax Profit Rose, Assets Under Management Reached Record High

Tatton Asset Management PLC on Wednesday reported a rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, and said that it delivered record high assets under management for the period.

---

SSE Plans Stake Sales, Dividend Cut to Fund GBP12.5B Investment Plan; Shares Fall -- Update

Shares in SSE PLC fell Wednesday morning after the company unveiled plans to cut the dividend and sell stakes in its electricity network divisions to speed up investment on energy infrastructure through fiscal 2026.

---

Technology Minerals Shares Rise in Stock Market Debut

Shares of Technology Minerals PLC rose 41% in early trade Wednesday as the company started trading on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalization of 38.6 million pounds ($51.8 million).

---

Golden Rock Global to Buy Bolt Global; Conduct Fundraising

Golden Rock Global PLC said Wednesday that it has signed a preliminary agreement to buy Bolt Global Ltd., and that it intends to undertake a fundraising for working-capital purposes.

Market Talk:

Glencore's Noncore Mine Sales May Improve Shareholder Returns

0922 GMT - Ernest Henry is a tail asset for Glencore and the reinvestment that will be required to extend the mine life is likely better allocated to its opportunities at longer-life and lower-cost South American and African assets, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital Markets says after the company agreed to sell its 70% stake in the mine for $730.3 million. The analyst says a sale of the Cobar mine in Australia would also fall under this tail asset divestment program in the coming months. "We highlight these monetisations are also likely to enhance potential shareholder returns, especially considering Glencore's current high free cash generation," Broda says. Shares rise 1.5%.

---

UK Inflation Set to Rise Further in the Short-Term

0914 GMT - The big upside surprise in October's U.K. consumer prices data highlights the uncertainties as well as significant upside risks to the inflation outlook, Berenberg's senior economist Kallum Pickering says. Increasing producer prices due to supply-chain bottlenecks and rising energy costs haven't yet fully passed through into consumer prices, while surveys and high-frequency data suggest that global supply pressures won't abate soon, he says. "Following persistent upside surprises in inflation data over the course of 2021 so far, the peak and length of the current inflation spike remains highly uncertain," Pickering says. Berenberg expects U.K. annual inflation rates to peak above 5% early next year before easing at around 2.5%-3.0% by the end of the year and through 2023.

---

UK Inflation Jump Raises Chance of Rate Hike in December

0859 GMT - The Bank of England is unlikely to ignore the rise in U.K.'s inflation rate to 4.2% on year in October from 3.1% in September, Capital Economics' chief U.K. economist Paul Dales says. "When coupled with yesterday's [Tuesday] decent labor-market release, the bigger-than-expected leap in CPI inflation in October makes an interest-rate hike in December even more likely," he says. The BoE is likely to raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% in December, and then to 0.5% perhaps in February, Dales says. CPI inflation is expected to fall back sharply to around 2.2% by the end of 2022, so it is unlikely that rates are raised above 0.5% next year, he says.

---

SSE to Sell Assets, Cut Dividend to Help Fund Investment Plan

0815 GMT - Shares in SSE fall 5.1% after announcing a GBP12.5 billion investment plan over five years to 2026, up 65% per year from the previous plan. To help fund it, the energy company intends to sell a 25% stake in both its transmission and distribution businesses, RBC Capital Markets says. In addition, the company's dividend will be rebased to 60 pence in fiscal 2024, with annual growth of at least 5%, RBC notes. "SSE has gone for the tried-and-tested route of asset disposals, and has confirmed market fears that this would come with a dividend cut."

