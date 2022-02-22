FTSE Edges Higher, Sterling Could Rise Vs Euro on Ukraine Fears

Sterling Could Rise Vs Euro But Fall Vs Dollar on Ukraine Fears

Sterling could extend its recent appreciation versus the euro but fall further versus the safe-haven dollar on worries over Ukraine-Russia tensions, ING says. EUR/GBP has depreciated steadily recently as markets are likely estimating a greater fallout from a collapse in diplomatic relationships with Russia for the eurozone than for the U.K., the Dutch bank says. EUR/GBP could test the 0.8300 support level on Tuesday, ING says. "We think that GBP/USD remains quite exposed to the downside due to geopolitical tensions, and we expect a pull-back to 1.3500-1.3550 in the coming days unless we see a clear de-escalation," ING says. EUR/GBP rises 0.3% to 0.8344, after reaching a 19-day low of 0.8309 overnight, according to FactSet. GBP/USD falls 0.1% to 1.3582.

HSBC's Fourth-Quarter Profit More Than Tripled

HSBC Holdings PLC's fourth-quarter net profit more than tripled from a year earlier, ending 2021 with a strong earnings turnaround even as it cautioned about risks in China.

Antofagasta 2021 Profit Soared on Higher Copper Price

Antofagasta PLC on Tuesday reported that its profit more than doubled in 2021, reflecting stronger copper prices, and declared a significantly higher final dividend.

InterContinental Hotels Swung to 2021 Net Profit; Reinstates Dividend Payments

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a net profit for 2021, and that it is reinstating dividend payments.

Wood Group to Book $100 Mln Charge on Legacy Aegis Poland Project

John Wood Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report an exceptional charge of $100 million related to the Aegis Poland project in its 2021 accounts.

Smith & Nephew 2021 Profit Rose on Higher Revenue

Smith & Nephew PLC on Tuesday reported a more-than-doubled pretax profit for 2021 as the Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management franchises delivered revenue above pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Smith & Nephew Appoints Deepak Nath as CEO; Roland Diggelmann to Step Down on March 31

Smith & Nephew PLC said Tuesday that Deepak Nath has been appointed as chief executive officer, and that Roland Diggelmann will step down from the role by mutual agreement on March 31.

Hargreaves Lansdown 1H Profit Fell; To Announce a New Growth Plan

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC on Tuesday reported a decrease in profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 on lower share-dealing revenue, and said that it will announce a new growth strategy.

McBride Swung to 1H Loss on Cost Inflation

McBride PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax loss and revenue fell in the first half of fiscal 2022, amid an environment of cost inflation.

Union Jack Says Wressle Project Interest Generated $3 Mln Revenue Since Production Restarted

Union Jack Oil PLC said Tuesday that its Wressle oil project in the U.K. has generated $3.0 million of revenue net to the company since production restarted in August.

Anglo American's Kumba Iron Ore Achieved Record Earnings in 2021

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. on Tuesday reported an improved profit for 2021, reflecting higher iron-ore prices.

Tungsten Corp Gets Improved GBP53.1 Mln Takeover Proposal From Kofax

Tungsten Corp. said Tuesday that Kofax Inc. has tabled a new, improved offer proposal that values the digital financial-management company at 53.1 million pounds ($72.2 million), and that the U.K. Takeover Panel has extended the deadline for Kofax to make a formal offer or walk away.

Inflation Pushes UK Debt Payments Up

1121 GMT - Rising inflation led U.K. government interest payments to a record high of GBP6.1 billion for the month of January, official figures show. "Inflation is a double-edged sword for government finances," AJ Bell says. "On the one hand rising prices and wages increase the tax take, but at the same time the government has to shell out more to service the GBP500 billion of index-linked gilts it has used to fund its spending." The payments are pegged to the Retail Prices Index measure of inflation, which reached 7.8% in January.

Hargreaves Lansdown Investments Could Pay Off in the Long Term

1055 GMT - Hargreaves Lansdown's plans for new strategic investments could create a larger and stronger business in the long term, Peel Hunt says. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest GBP175 million in the expansion of digital capability and services, which should provide GBP55 million of cost savings by 2026, the U.K. brokerage says. From fiscal 2023, revenue growth should begin outstripping costs, boosting the company's operating margins, it notes. Peel Hunt has a buy rating on the stock and a target price of 1,835 pence.

Wood Group Continues to Book Write-Downs, Cash Charges

1021 GMT - Wood Group booking a $100 million exceptional charge in relation to the Aegis Poland project is just the latest in a multi-year sequence of write-downs and cash charges across its business, Jefferies says, adding that this is one of the reasons for its underperform rating on the engineering company. In addition, the 2021 results are to be delayed due to an external investigation and review. "After Wood's recent trading update in January and strategic decision to sell part of its consulting business to strengthen its balance sheet we have remained on our underperform rating on the name, preferring to wait for actual financial results clarity," Jefferies says. Shares fall 9.3%.

McBride Faces Further Headwinds in Fiscal 2022

1015 GMT - McBride's first half was extremely challenging, with a combination of lower sales due to comparison with the coronavirus pandemic period, rapidly rising input costs and supply chain disruption, Peel Hunt says. The household and personal-care products supplier's first half adjusted loss met guidance, but persistent costs increases and price rise timings prompts the brokerage to reduce its fiscal 2022 adjusted pretax profit forecasts by GBP10 million to GBP21.7 million. "Our expectations of a return to profit in fiscal 2023 are unchanged, based on an assumption of stable volumes and a full year benefit of price increase," it says. Peel Hunt retains its add rating and 75 pence price target on McBride's stock. Shares are down 4.4% at 45.9 pence.

Antofagasta's 2021 Ebitda a Near Miss, But Results Seen Containing Positives

1010 GMT - Antofagasta has reported Ebitda of $4.84 billion for 2021, which was 1% lower than that expected by the market, RBC Capital Markets says. However, the bank says that the earnings announcement contained a number of positives, including a higher-than-forecast dividend and a new copper resource of 142 million tons for the Cachorro deposit. "The investment climate in Chile remains uncertain and with both higher taxes and potential for more onerous impacts from the constitutional reform progress still key risks. Antofagasta is trading on 7.2 times 2022 enterprise value-to-2022 Ebitda ratio and--considering Chile risks--we see the shares as fairly valued," RBC says.

Gas Prices Jump on Russia Supply Fears

0953 GMT - European gas prices rise sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine. Benchmark European gas futures jump 8% to EUR78.35 a megawatt-hour. U.K. gas prices also rise over 6% to 184.95 British pence a therm and U.S. benchmark gas contracts gain 2.6% to $4.55 a million British thermal units. Putin's move to recognize the breakaway regions as independent and order in Russian troops, "constitutes a noticeable escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is likely to see the West respond by imposing tough sanctions on Russia. It also raises the risk of disruptions to Russian oil and gas shipments," Commerzbank says.

Smith & Nephew Gains After Announcing New CEO

0951 GMT - Smith & Nephew shares top the FTSE 100 risers, up 2.7% after the artificial joint-maker reported a more-than-doubled pretax profit for 2021 and announced the appointment of a new chief executive. "Medical-product firm Smith & Nephew needed an end to the pandemic and the sense of a fresh start was underlined alongside its latest full-year numbers as the company announced the departure of CEO Roland Diggelmann," AJ Bell says. "The market seemed to like the news and the identity of his replacement, marking the shares higher in early trading Tuesday despite a slight miss to analysts' estimates on earnings and the wider market volatility linked to Ukraine."

