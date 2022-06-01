FTSE Edges Lower as Stocks Remain Vulnerable to Inflation Fears

FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Stocks Remain Vulnerable to Inflation Fears

0833 GMT - The FTSE 100 index falls 0.2% to 7587.64, trimming gains shortly after the open as traders remain nervous about rising inflation, prospects of higher interest rates and weak economic growth. Any gains in equities are "vulnerable to inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, and the positive pressure on energy prices," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya says in a note. Mining and oil stocks drop as crude oil prices stay below Tuesday's peak, with reports that OPEC is considering suspending Russia from its quotas offseting the positive impact of the EU's plan to ban Russian oil imports. Banks are among the main risers, with Lloyds up 2.5% and Barclays up 1.7%. U.K. markets will be closed for public holidays on Thursday and Friday. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Wood Group to Sell Built Environment Business to WSP for $1.9 Bln

John Wood Group PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its Built Environment consulting business to Canadian firm WSP Global Inc. for $1.9 billion.

---

Frasers Group Buys Some Intellectual Property of Missguided for GBP20M

Frasers Group PLC said Wednesday that it is buying certain intellectual property of fashion retailers Missguided Ltd. and Mennace Ltd. for 20 million pounds ($25.2 million) in cash.

---

Impax Asset Management Group 1H Pretax Profit Rose; Increases Dividend

Impax Asset Management Group PLC reported Wednesday a rise in pretax profit, revenue and assets under management for the first half of fiscal 2022, and increased its dividend payout.

---

Parsley Box Revises 2022 Guidance Amid Challenging Macroeconomic Environment

Parsley Box Group PLC said Wednesday that it has revised its expectations for 2022 due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.

---

Dr. Martens FY22 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose Materially; Further Growth Expected

Dr. Martens PLC reported on Wednesday a significant rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2022 and said that it expects to close the current financial year with high-teens revenue growth as it increases prices amid an inflation-led environment.

---

Tullow Oil, Capricorn Energy Agree to Merge

Tullow Oil PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to merge with Capricorn Energy PLC.

---

Tern to Buy Pires Investments for GBP14.9 Mln in All Stock Deal

Tern PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to buy Pires Investments PLC for 14.9 million pounds ($18.8 million) in shares.

---

Orchard Funding Group Upgrades 2022 Profit Views

Orchard Funding Group PLC said Wednesday that performance in fiscal 2022 was stronger than expected and upgraded its profit expectations.

---

Silver Bullet Data Raises GBP4.5M to Drive 4D Product Sales Growth

Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC said Wednesday that it has raised 4.5 million pounds ($5.7 million) and will use the money to drive the sales growth of its 4D product, as well as for working capital.

---

Silver Bullet Data 2021 Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs

Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC on Wednesday reported a widened pretax loss for 2021, driven by higher expenses, but said it is confident in achieving 2022 expectations.

---

Location Sciences CEO, CFO to Leave; Considering Strategic Options

Location Sciences Group PLC said Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Mark Slade and Chief Financial Officer David Rae will leave the company on June 22, and that the board continues to assess strategic options for the Verify business.

---

Victoria CFO Mike Scott to Retire in 2022; Brian Morgan Named Successor

Victoria PLC said Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer Mike Scott has decided to retire later in 2022 after six years in the role.

---

Nanosynth Refocuses Business Strategy as Demand for Masks Drops; Shares Fall

Shares in Nanosynth Group PLC fell Wednesday after the company said that it has changed its business strategy and has decided to stop manufacturing masks directly, as demand has dropped alongside Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

---

Dewhurst Group Shares Fall as 2022 Profit Seen Hit by Cybersecurity Incident

Shares in Dewhurst Group PLC fell on Wednesday after it said that its administrative systems aren't currently fully operational after a cybersecurity incident on May 23, and that as a result it expects 2022 profitability to be materially below expectations.

Market Talk:

Impax Seen Resilient Despite Market Backdrop

0847 GMT - Impax Asset Management Group's performance in the first-half period was offset by falling markets amid the war in Ukraine, but its resilient growth suggests its potential to drive earnings higher in the future, Berenberg analyst Jonathan Richards says. The U.K. sustainability-focused investment manager reported earnings per share 5% above Berenberg expectations, with an annualized organic growth rate around 5%, he adds. "We view the current price level as an attractive entry point to the shares for a company with forecast double-digit revenue and EPS growth", Richards says. The German brokerage has a buy rating on the stock and downgrades price target to 1,250.0 pence from 1,350.0 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

