FTSE Seen Opening Lower, Tracking Weakness in Asia

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 52.4 points lower, according to IG, having closed Friday at 6963.64, tracking weakness in Asia, with other European indexes also expected to fall. "Nervousness in financial markets seems to be originating from news that the Chinese authorities might widen their crackdown on private industry to real-estate firms," UniCredit says. Worries about the potential fallout from troubles at Chinese property company Evergrande, alongside continuing concerns about rising inflation and slower growth also concern investors. Focus this week will center on a Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

SourceBio Warns New Covid-19 Testing Plans Will Hurt Growth in 2021

SourceBio International PLC said Monday that the U.K. changes to travel PCR testing for Covid-19 are expected to impact growth in 2021.

Open Orphan Swung to 1H Pretax Profit

Open Orphan PLC on Monday reported a swing to a pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said that its full-year earnings will be strong but fall below market expectations.

Finsbury Food FY 2021 Pretax Profit Rose; Reinstates Dividend

Finsbury Food Group PLC said Monday that pretax profit for fiscal 2021 rose as revenue increased, and that it is reinstating dividends.

Frenkel Topping's 1H Assets Under Management, Profit Rose

Frenkel Topping Group PLC on Monday reported higher assets under management and an improved profit for the first half of the year.

MyHealthChecked Says Outlook Positive Despite Lifting of UK Travel Rules

MyHealthChecked PLC said Monday that its directors remain confident monthly testing volumes will continue contributing to revenue growth, noting that revenue for the third quarter exceeded its performance in the last two months of the first half.

Haydale Graphene to Raise GBP4.5 Mln to Fund Working Capital Needs

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC said Monday that it plans to raise 4.5 million pounds ($6.2 million) via a share placing and subscription and will use the money towards the general working capital needs of the business.

Ten Lifestyle Group Renews Contract With Barclays Bank UK

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC said Monday that it has secured a multiyear renewal of its contract with Barclays Bank UK PLC to provide its concierge and lifestyle services.

Lightsource BP Secures $1.8 Bln Credit Facility, Targets 25GW Solar Developments by 2025

BP PLC's Lightsource bp said Monday that it has secured a $1.8 billion credit facility to develop 25 gigawatts of solar power generation capacity by 2025.

Redde Northgate Says Its Performance Continues to Be Strong

Redde Northgate PLC said on Monday that it has continued to perform strongly across all segments since it announced its preliminary results on July 7, and that it has signed some new multi-year contracts.

