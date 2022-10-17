Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement

10/17/2022 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London Stocks Seen Opening Slightly Lower; Focus on UK Fiscal Statement

0646 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open around 13 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Friday at 6858.79, with European markets set to be weak due to falls in Asian stocks and a lower close in U.S. equities. Focus will be firmly on events in the U.K. and the reaction in gilt yields as the U.K.'s fiscal statement was brought forward from October 31 to today. This follows the appointment of new Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt and the ripping up of Prime Minister Liz Truss's plans for unfunded tax cuts, with huge spending cuts now proposed. "Investors are craving more stability but given the flip flopping we've had so far...economic policy uncertainty remains," Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says in a note. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

ASOS to amend terms of GBP350 Mln Facility

ASOS PLC said on Saturday that it is in the final stages of agreeing with lenders to amend the terms of its 350 million pounds ($391.4 million) borrowing facility.

---

Endeavour Mining Launches Construction of Lafigue Project in Ivory Coast

Endeavour Mining PLC said Monday that it has launched the construction of the Lafigue project in the Ivory Coast after the definitive feasibility study confirmed its potential to become a cornerstone asset.

---

Hargreaves Lansdown CEO to Retire

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Chris Hill has decided to retire and that he will remain in the role until his successor joins.

---

GSK Single-Vial Meningitis Treatment Approved by U.S. FDA

GSK PLC said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the single-vial presentation of its Menveo product to treat meningitis.

---

Hargreaves Lansdown 1Q Assets Under Administration Fell; Raises FY 2023 Views

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC said Monday that assets under administration fell during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and that it rose its revenue margin guidance to reflect an increase in net interest margins.

---

Audioboom Outpaces Wider Market With 9-Month Revenue Up 44% on Year

Audioboom Group PLC said Monday that revenue in the first nine months of 2022 outpaced wider market growth, despite global economic headwinds hitting advertising demand in the third quarter.

---

Eve Sleep Calls in Administrators

Eve Sleep PLC said Monday that it has appointed administrators to the company, as it has been unable to agree to a formal sale of the business or to any fundraising.

---

City of London Investment Group 1Q Funds Under Management Fell on Weaker Conditions

City of London Investment Group PLC said Monday that funds under management declined in the first quarter of the fiscal year on wider discounts amid weak market conditions.

---

Global Ports Holding Expects Strong Cruise Call Reservations for 2023

Global Ports Holding PLC said Monday that current cruise call reservations for 2023 stand at 4,538, implying it could see passenger volumes exceeding 11 million, assuming prepandemic occupancy rates. 

 
Market Talk:

UK Gilts Look to Be Prone to More Volatility

0631 GMT - More volatility is likely for U.K. gilts this week, assuming that the Bank of England's emergency support isn't extended, Sandra Holdsworth, head of rates at Aegon Asset Management, says in a note. "Whether this continues depends on the progress of restructuring within LDI pension schemes, which have been urgently raising cash for collateral stress-testing," she says. The gilt market is looking for a much more responsible and stable approach to government finances on Oct. 31, she says in a reference to the government's medium-term fiscal plan due to be announced on the last day of the month. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

UK Gilt Investors Need More Reassurance

0625 GMT - The reversal of yet further fiscal measures by the U.K. government from the mini-budget and a change of chancellor on Friday was short of what gilt investors were hoping for, Peter Goves, fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management, says in a note. The fact that long-end yields ended Friday higher, and also finished the week higher, signals that "clearly, the market was--and is--looking for more, with thin liquidity likely not helping," he says. Volatility cannot be ruled out given the upcoming calendar and ongoing fiscal and political uncertainties, he says. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

Investors Look Hesitant to Hold Gilts Despite Government's U-Turn

0615 GMT - The weakness of gilts into Friday's close supports Morgan Stanley's view that investors are hesitant to hold U.K. paper, strategist Theologis Chapsalis writes in a research note. U.K. duration is likely to trade weak therefore, he says, adding that Morgan Stanley maintains a bearish bias despite the government's U-turn. "Clearly the U-turn on tax cuts could be rates positive but the timing matters," he says. The other parameter to bear in mind is that a U-turn would make Bank of England intervention less likely, he says. "In short, we need to see more evidence of a clear change in fiscal policy," the strategist says, adding that prior to that, Morgan Stanley wants to have a short rates bias. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

Rio Tinto's 2022 Iron-Ore Production Target at Risk

0431 GMT - Rio Tinto could struggle to meet 2022 production guidance for its Australian iron-ore operations, Morgan Stanley analysts say, ahead of the miner's 3Q operational report Tuesday. The analysts say Rio Tinto's delayed Gudai-Darri mine, most recently disrupted by a train derailment, is key to meeting the miner's full-year output target. MS and market consensus estimates currently indicate the miner will reach the low end of Rio Tinto's predicted 320 million-335 million-ton range, they say in a note. "We also look for the proportion of low-grade fines in the production mix as SP10 shipments have been elevated recently due to delays in Gudai Darri ramp up," say the analysts. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 0306ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. 0.46% 4.106 Real-time Quote.-6.87%
ASOS PLC -8.12% 498.8266 Delayed Quote.-77.77%
AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC 0.65% 468 Delayed Quote.-64.16%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 0.00% 381 Delayed Quote.-23.80%
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC -3.43% 23.06 Delayed Quote.-16.84%
EVE HOLDING, INC. -2.56% 7.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EVE SLEEP PLC 0.00% 0.525 Delayed Quote.-80.91%
FINES INC. -3.79% 1573 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 0.11% 6866.62 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
GSK PLC 0.34% 1355.2 Delayed Quote.-17.85%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -3.53% 782.7191 Delayed Quote.-40.04%
MORGAN STANLEY -5.07% 75.3 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.17% 4750.5 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
Latest news "Economy"
03:40aEU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now
RE
03:37aRussian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
RE
03:22aEU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat
RE
03:07aFTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
03:06aUK's Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down
RE
03:04aJapan won't rule out corporate, income tax hikes to fund military spending -lawmaker
RE
03:03aUK gilts rally ahead of expected new U-turn on fiscal plans
RE
03:03aYields on long-date uk index-linked gilts fall around 5-10 bps a…
RE
03:01aUk 30-year gilt yield falls around 17 bps at open…
RE
03:01aUk 20-year gilt yield falls around 15 bps at open - refinitiv da…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Marketmind: In Hunt we Truss
3Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
4France still struggling with petrol supplies as workers prolong strikes..
5Asia shares slip, make or break day for UK bonds

HOT NEWS