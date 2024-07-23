The FTSE 100 had a lackluster start, despite Wall Street's buoyant mood. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed in the green, but London seems immune to the optimism.

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 slipped by 0.3%, dragged down by copper miners. The culprit? Weak Chinese demand for copper. Automobile stocks also took a hit after Porsche AG slashed its sales and profitability outlook. Energy and precious metal miners weren't spared either.

Investors are now eyeing earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, alongside political drama in the US. Meanwhile, the pound and euro gained ground against the dollar, and gold prices dipped slightly.

Yesterday, European markets regained their composure after a week of wandering. Gains exceeded 1% in several markets, especially those recently battered. Paris saw a rebound thanks to heavyweights like LVMH and Schneider, and depressed stocks like STMicroelectronics. Across the pond, the Nasdaq bounced back 1.5% after three sessions in the red, thanks to buybacks in large-cap stocks like Nvidia (+4.8%), Tesla (+5.1%), and Qualcomm (+4.7%). The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index recovered 4%, following last week's 8.8% plunge. The financial press calls this "bargain-basement" buybacks, where investors snap up punished stocks hoping for a quick rebound.

In corporate news today, Compass Group, a catering giant, raised its profit and revenue forecasts for 2024. The company reported a 10% increase in organic revenue for Q3 ending June 30, despite a slight slowdown from the previous half-year. They now expect underlying operating profit growth above 15% and organic revenue growth above 10% for the full year, thanks to strong performance across all regions and a promising pipeline of new business.

Insurer Beazley announced that its guidance remains unchanged despite a recent global IT outage. The company stated that the event would not impact its current combined ratio guidance of low-80s for the full year. Beazley will provide further updates on its first-half performance on August 8.

In other news, in the US, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to secure the Democratic presidential nomination after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race. Harris has garnered support from over 2,214 delegates, well beyond the required majority. In the UK, the Conservative Party will appoint a new leader on November 2 to replace Rishi Sunak, with several potential contenders in the running.

Things to read today: