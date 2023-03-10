London Stocks Seen Opening Lower, Focus on US Jobs Data

0748 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open around 108 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Thursday at 7879.98, as investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1330 GMT and following steep falls in U.S. stocks, led by banks. Strong jobs data suggesting that January's very strong reading wasn't an aberration would raise concerns about the prospect of further rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Falls in U.S. banking stocks due to concerns about trouble at Silicon Valley Bank have added to equity-market jitters. "With bank stocks plunging in the U.S. yesterday and then in Asia overnight overall sentiment is suddenly much more fragile," analysts at IG say in a note. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Berkeley Group Backs FY23 Pretax Profit Guidance on Underlying Demand

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC said Friday that it is trading resiliently and expects to deliver a fiscal 2023 pretax profit in line with guidance.

Cora Gold Raises $19.8 Mln for Development of Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali

Cora Gold Ltd. said Friday that it has raised $19.8 million through an equity fundraising and convertible loan notes, with proceeds directed toward developing its flagship Sanankoro gold project in Mali.

Cenkos Securities Swung to 2022 Pretax Loss

Cenkos Securities PLC on Friday said that it swung to a pretax loss in 2022 due to low levels of activity on the AIM equity market but that it is well placed as markets begin to recover.

Bonhill Group Gets New Offer Proposal for InvestmentNews

Bonhill Group PLC said Friday that it has received a new proposal from another U.S. media buyer for InvestmentNews LLC, and that the exclusivity period has ended with the previously announced potential buyer after it lowered its price materially.

Hostmore Delays Publishing 2022 Results on Lender Discussions

Hostmore PLC said Friday that it no longer expects to publish its 2022 results next Thursday as it is currently in discussions with its lending banks to amend its existing facilities.

FirstGroup Sees FY 2023 Adjusted Operating Profit, Attributable Profit Above Views

FirstGroup PLC said Friday that adjusted operating profit and adjusted attributable profit for fiscal 2023 will be ahead of the board's previous expectations.

Robert Walters Hit Record Pretax Profit in 2022; CEO to Retire

Robert Walters PLC said Friday that it made a record pretax profit in 2022 on higher revenue despite a tough economic backdrop, and that its Chief Executive is stepping down.

Versarien CEO Neill Ricketts Resigns

Versarien PLC said Friday that Neill Ricketts has resigned as chief executive officer.

Sabien Technology Says FY 2023 Order Value Doubled

Sabien Technology Group PLC said Friday that the value of its orders almost doubled compared with the previous year and it expects most of it to be recognized as revenue during fiscal 2023.

SigmaRoc Says It Is Trading In Line With Views

SigmaRoc PLC on Friday said it continues to trade in line with expectations as it benefits from its European and end-market spread and gains from productivity improvements across its regional platforms.

Haydale Graphene CFO Mark Chapman to Step Down

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Mark Chapman will step down, with the date yet to be confirmed.

FBD Holdings 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Interest Rates

FBD Holdings PLC said Friday that 2022 pretax profit fell as higher interest rates weighed on investment return, and proposed a stable dividend payout.

Market Talk:

U.K. Services Inflation Likely to Ease on Lower Energy Prices

0557 GMT - The U.K. services inflation is expected to ease rapidly as energy prices, a big driver of services inflation, decline, says James Smith, ING developed markets economist, in a webinar. "When gas prices were high, companies said gas is the biggest factor behind services sector price rises," Smith says. "Now that gas prices are lower, that takes some pressure off the services sector to keep raising prices," he says. Nonetheless, U.K. core inflation is expected to remain elevated and as a result, a rate cut from the Bank of England is unlikely in the next 12 months, Smith adds. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

