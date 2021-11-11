Log in
FTX, Bholdus (Unius), and 700 global leaders discuss ways to help institutions utilize DeFi to drive performance

11/11/2021 | 08:50am EST
SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the advance in blockchain technology and peer-to-peer financial transactions, the world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is attracting more than just niche investors in different sectors. With proper understanding, risk management and strategic approach, institutions can defy expectations about efficiency, effectiveness, and profitability and take their firm to the next level through DeFi. 

That was why the “DeFi-ing Expectations” Conference was organized on November 10, 2021 by TABB Forum and Global DCA. The goal was to offer insight on emerging trends, products, and applications tailored to the unique needs of investors and institutions.

The event brought together nearly 700 leaders and experts from prestigious institutions and companies across industries such as BNP Paribas bank, Bank of America, Fidelity Investments – an American multinational financial services corporation, Boston Consulting Group – a leading global management consulting firm, and Columbia University.

Sam Bankman Fried, Founder and CEO of FTX exchange will take part in the event as the featured speaker. Known as the richest person in the crypto world and owner of the sixth-largest global crypto exchange, his speech promises to bring lots of exciting, helpful, and practical information about the DeFi world.

As a speaker at the Conference, Ms. Duong Phan - Bholdus’ Advisor on Partnerships and Strategic Planning, will discuss about the topic “NFTs: It’s a creator’s market” with Mr. Michael Sidgmore, Partner of Broadhaven, an independent merchant bank, and Mr. McKenzie Slaughter, Founder of Africa Leadership Transformation (ATL) Foundation, and Mr. Jason Price, Senior Director at Blockdaemon.

NFTs are redefining both the creative market and the economy since they propose the concept of digital scarcity. Bholdus is a blockchain network dedicated to DeFi, GameFi and NFTs with 10,000 transactions per second throughput. Bholdus uses NFTs to represent real-world, digital assets and evidence for creditworthiness, including but not limited to artworks, real estate, audited financial statements, invoices or audited mortgages, property rights, etc.

Speaking at the event with other leading experts in different industries is an excellent opportunity for Bholdus to expose its business to a global scale with many potential strategic partnerships in business and technology.

Follow Bholdus on:

Media contact:
Phuc Nguyen (Mr.) – phuc.nguyen@bholdus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/030d89d0-0464-4a2c-8f6c-13250e072b59


