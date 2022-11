Nov 12 (Reuters) -

* FTX FACES POTENTIAL HACK, SEES MYSTERIOUS OUTFLOWS TOTALLING MORE THAN $600M - COINDESK

* FTX STATED IN ITS OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL THAT IT HAD BEEN HACKED, INSTRUCTING USERS NOT TO INSTALL ANY NEW UPGRADES AND TO DELETE ALL FTX APPS - COINDESK Source text: https://bit.ly/3NZrqDE