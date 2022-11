Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* FTX GROUP CLARIFIES WHICH GROUP COMPANIES HAVE NOT COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN THE UNITED STATES - STATEMENT

* FTX' SUBSIDIARIES, FTX CAPITAL MARKETS, EMBED FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES, AND EMBED CLEARING, NOT INCLUDED IN THE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS - STATEMENT

* FTX GROUP DOES NOT INCLUDE COS THAT FTX GROUP DOES NOT OWN OR CONTROL, INCLUDING BITVO INC. AND BTC AFRICA S.A., THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES- STATEMENT Source text: https://bit.ly/3g1Lqcq