The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York entered a consent order against FTX Trading and Alameda Research, requiring them to pay $12.7 billion in monetary relief to fraud victims, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday.

The order requires the entities to pay $8.7 billion in restitution and $4 billion in disgorgement.

In a related settlement approved by the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the CFTC agreed not to seek a civil monetary penalty against FTX and to subordinate its monetary claims to fraud victims, the CFTC said.

