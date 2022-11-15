FTX bankruptcy filings in, French central bank wants quick regulation

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Collapsed crypto exchange FTX
outlined a "severe liquidity crisis" in official bankruptcy
filings released on Tuesday, as regulators opened probes and
called for the faster implementation of rules for the hamstrung
industry.
FTX's filing to a U.S. bankruptcy court said it was in
contact with financial regulators and had appointed five new
independent directors at each of its main companies, including
Alameda research.
FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried
said he expanded his business too fast and failed to notice
signs of trouble at the exchange, whose downfall sent shock
waves through the crypto industry, the New York Times reported
late on Monday.
"FTX faced a severe liquidity crisis that necessitated the
filing of these cases on an emergency basis last Friday," the
court filing stated.
"Questions arose about Mr. Bankman-Fried's leadership and
the handling of FTX's complex array of assets and businesses
under his direction."
FTX also confirmed that it had responded to a cyber attack
on Nov. 11, after saying on Saturday it had seen "unauthorized
transactions" on its platform.
It filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday in one of the
highest-profile crypto blowups after frenzied traders withdrew
$6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchange
Binance abandoned a rescue deal.
The implosion of FTX, once a darling of the crypto industry
with a $32 billion valuation as of January, has spurred
investigations by the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), a source with knowledge of the investigations
told Reuters.
Crypto industry peers and partners have been quick to
distance themselves from FTX or proclaim sound financials, while
bitcoin with losses of 19% this month and other
tokens have suffered.
The fallout has so far been limited to crypto exchanges and
traders, but is featuring in mainstream policy discussions too.
French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau in
a speech in Tokyo called for a global regulatory response to
financial uncertainty caused by the crypto market.
"Let me stress that this uncertainty is why we need to
regulate strongly and quickly crypto assets internationally," he
said. "The last episodes show us that we cannot allow for a
second 'crypto winter' to still add to uncertainty and financial
instability."
On Monday, officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve and
legislature called for crypto finance to come under greater
regulatory scrutiny.
THE FILING
The Delaware bankruptcy court ruled that the relief
requested by FTX was in the best interests of the debtors,
creditors and all parties.
FTX's filing stated the "Debtors' Chapter l1 Cases are
complex, consisting of over one hundred debtor entities and
involving non-traditional assets."
FTX has engaged Alvarez & Marsal as financial advisor.
The firm said it has been in contact with the U.S.
Attorney's Office, SEC, CFTC, and dozens of federal, state and
international regulatory agencies over the past 72 hours.
FTX has appointed five independent directors at its various
units to ensure proper corporate governance during its
bankruptcy, lawyers for the company said in the filing. Former
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Farnan and Matthew Doheny will
oversee FTX Trading.
Mitchell Sonkin was appointed as a director at West Realm
Shires, Matthew Rosenberg at Alameda Research and Rishi Jain at
Clifton Bay Investments, according to the filing.
