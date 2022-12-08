FTX bankruptcy team meets federal prosecutors in New York - Bloomberg News

Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's new chief executive officer and
bankruptcy lawyers met Manhattan federal prosecutors
investigating the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange,
Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Lawyers for FTX from Sullivan & Cromwell, including former
Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement director Steve
Peikin and former Manhattan federal prosecutor Nicole
Friedlander, were also present, according to the report.
Last month, FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection and its
founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive, after
rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.
The implosion of FTX has rippled across the industry,
hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was once one
of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, and prompting
investigations by regulators in several countries.
FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)