FTX debtors to sell futures & options clearinghouse unit LedgerX

(Reuters) - FTX has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Miami International Holdings Inc to sell its futures and options exchange and clearinghouse unit LedgerX LLC, the bankrupt crypto exchange said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)