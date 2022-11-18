FTX fires three of its top executives - WSJ

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which
recently filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has fired
three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX
spokeswoman.
The other fired executives were engineering director Nishad
Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading arm Alameda
Research, the newspaper said.
FTX did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters
for comment.
The crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection last
week and former Wall Street trader Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as
chief executive after the rival exchange Binance walked away
from a proposed acquisition.
The U.S. bankruptcy proceedings involve multiple FTX group
companies with more than 100,000, and possibly over 1 million,
creditors.
According to interviews with several people close to
Bankman-Fried and company communications not previously
reported, the company had been secretly taking risks with
customer funds to prop up a trading firm owned by Bankman-Fried,
which led to the company's collapse.
The company had come under some regulatory oversight through
the dozens of licenses it picked up via its many acquisitions.
But that did not protect its customers and investors, who now
face losses totaling billions of dollars.
Several crypto firms have since been bracing for the fallout
from the FTX collapse, with many counting their exposure in
millions to the beleaguered exchange.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William
Mallard, Rovert Birsel)