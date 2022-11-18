Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTX fires three of its top executives - WSJ

11/18/2022 | 10:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has fired three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman.

The other fired executives were engineering director Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading arm Alameda Research, the newspaper said.

FTX did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection last week and former Wall Street trader Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive after the rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.

The U.S. bankruptcy proceedings involve multiple FTX group companies with more than 100,000, and possibly over 1 million, creditors.

According to interviews with several people close to Bankman-Fried and company communications not previously reported, the company had been secretly taking risks with customer funds to prop up a trading firm owned by Bankman-Fried, which led to the company's collapse.

The company had come under some regulatory oversight through the dozens of licenses it picked up via its many acquisitions. But that did not protect its customers and investors, who now face losses totaling billions of dollars.

Several crypto firms have since been bracing for the fallout from the FTX collapse, with many counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard, Rovert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11/18Live Nation Entertainment Says "Does Not Engage In Behaviors Justifying Antitrust Litigation"- Statement
RE
11/18Live nation entertainment- ticketmaster does not set or control…
RE
11/18Live nation entertainment says "does not engage in behaviors jus…
RE
11/18U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC
RE
11/18Ticketmaster Says "We Want To Apologize To Taylor And All Of Her Fans, Especially Those Who Had A Terrible Experience Trying To Purchase Tickets"- Blog
RE
11/18Ticketmaster says "we want to apologize to taylor and all of her…
RE
11/18APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
RE
11/18IMF warns Saint Lucia to build buffers for mounting climate risks
RE
11/18Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar expected to lead tight race
RE
11/18Australian PM says premature to discuss about any potential China trip
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
3COP27 negotiators to push for deal in overtime climate talks
4Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensat..
5Live Nation Entertainment Says "Does Not Engage In Behaviors Justifying..

HOT NEWS