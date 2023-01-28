Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTX founder Bankman-Fried objects to tighter bail, says prosecutors 'sandbagged' him

01/28/2023 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bankman-Fried attends a hearing on FTX fraud case in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday urged a U.S. judge not to ban the indicted FTX cryptocurrency executive from communicating with former colleagues as part of his bail, saying prosecutors "sandbagged" the process to put their client in the "worst possible light."

The lawyers were responding to a Friday night request by federal prosecutors that Bankman-Fried not be allowed to talk with most employees of FTX or his Alameda Research hedge fund without lawyers present, or use the encrypted messaging apps Signal or Slack and potentially delete messages automatically.

Bankman-Fried, 30, has been free on $250 million bond since pleading not guilty to charges of fraud in the looting of billions of dollars from the now-bankrupt FTX.

Prosecutors said their request was in response to Bankman-Fried's recent effort to contact a potential witness against him, the general counsel of an FTX affiliate, and was needed to prevent witness tampering and other obstruction of justice.

But in a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said prosecutors sprung the "overbroad" bail conditions without revealing that both sides had been discussing bail over the last week.

"Rather than wait for any response from the defense, the government sandbagged the process, filing this letter at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening," Bankman-Fried's lawyers wrote. "The government apparently believes that a one-sided presentation - spun to put our client in the worst possible light - is the best way to get the outcome it seeks."

Bankman-Fried's lawyers also said their client's efforts to contact the general counsel and John Ray, installed as FTX's chief executive during the bankruptcy, were attempts to offer "assistance" and not to interfere.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried's lawyers proposed that their client have access to some colleagues, including his therapist, but not be allowed to talk with Caroline Ellison and Zixiao "Gary" Wang, who have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with prosecutors.

They said a Signal ban isn't necessary because Bankman-Fried is not using the auto-delete feature, and concern he might is "unfounded."

The lawyers also asked to remove a bail condition preventing Bankman-Fried from accessing FTX, Alameda or cryptocurrency assets, saying there was "no evidence" he was responsible for earlier alleged unauthorized transactions.

In an order on Saturday, Kaplan gave prosecutors until Monday to address Bankman-Fried's concerns.

"The court expects all counsel to abstain from pejorative characterizations of the actions and motives of their adversaries," the judge added.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:13aGerman labour representative says Ford execs have offered talks on restructuring plan
RE
11:11aThree killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city
RE
11:10aUK judge orders soldier accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody
RE
11:07aU.S. four-star general warns of war with China in 2025
RE
10:58aArizona gun dealers seek to dismiss Mexico's arms trafficking suit
RE
10:53aIreland sees lower than forecast inflation in 2023
RE
10:40aNigeria's Atiku joins calls to extend deadline on old banknotes
RE
10:37aFTX founder Bankman-Fried objects to tighter bail, says prosecutors 'sandbagged' him
RE
10:20aDrone captures extensive destruction in eastern Ukraine
RE
09:37aAfghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance exam - Taliban ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
2China aims to boost consumption and imports as global demand cools
3ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
4Bayer investor calls for swift replacement of CEO: newspaper
5Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week..

HOT NEWS