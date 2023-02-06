Advanced search
News
FTX judge weighs demand for independent bankruptcy investigation

02/06/2023 | 10:05am EST
Feb 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge is considering at a Monday court hearing in Delaware whether to greenlight a court-supervised investigation into the collapse of FTX, a course of action that the crypto exchange has opposed as redundant and wasteful.

The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog has urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX's Chapter 11, to appoint an independent examiner to investigate allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and mismanagement" that are "too important to be left to an internal investigation."

Juliet Sarkessian, an attorney for the U.S. Trustee, said such an investigation is mandatory under federal law in all large bankruptcy cases where DOJ requests one.

FTX has said an examiner would merely duplicate work already being done by FTX, its creditors, and law enforcement agencies.

FTX attorney James Bromley told Dorsey that an investigation is not appropriate, and allowing new investigators to access its systems could jeopardize the cybersecurity of FTX's ongoing investigation.

FTX has acknowledged that its past conduct raised questions about fraud and mismanagement, but has said another layer of review would only add cost and delay to the company's effort to repay customers in bankruptcy.

FTX, once among the world's top crypto exchanges, shook the sector in November by filing for bankruptcy, leaving an estimated 9 million customers and investors facing losses in the billions of dollars.

FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his Alameda Research hedge fund, has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges. He is scheduled to face trial in October. Several former top executives, including Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, have pleaded guilty to fraud.

FTX's new CEO, John Ray, who worked with court-appointed examiners while leading Enron Corp and Residential Capital through bankruptcy, has said examiners in those two cases cost a combined $150 million and provided "minimal" benefits to creditors, according to court filings.

FTX's official creditors' committee has sided with FTX, saying the proposed investigation is redundant. State securities regulators in Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin supported the Justice Department's bid, saying a neutral report would benefit creditors and customers. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Daniel and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS