FTX judge weighs demand for independent bankruptcy investigation

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge is considering
at a Monday court hearing in Delaware whether to greenlight a
court-supervised investigation into the collapse of FTX, a
course of action that the crypto exchange has opposed as
redundant and wasteful.
The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog has
urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX's
Chapter 11, to appoint an independent examiner to investigate
allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and
mismanagement" that are "too important to be left to an internal
investigation."
Juliet Sarkessian, an attorney for the U.S. Trustee, said
such an investigation is mandatory under federal law in all
large bankruptcy cases where DOJ requests one.
FTX has said an examiner would merely duplicate work already
being done by FTX, its creditors, and law enforcement agencies.
FTX attorney James Bromley told Dorsey that an investigation
is not appropriate, and allowing new investigators to access its
systems could jeopardize the cybersecurity of FTX's ongoing
investigation.
FTX has acknowledged that its past conduct raised questions
about fraud and mismanagement, but has said another layer of
review would only add cost and delay to the company's effort to
repay customers in bankruptcy.
FTX, once among the world's top crypto exchanges, shook the
sector in November by filing for bankruptcy, leaving an
estimated 9 million customers and investors facing losses in the
billions of dollars.
FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of
stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts
incurred by his Alameda Research hedge fund, has pleaded not
guilty to fraud charges. He is scheduled to face trial in
October. Several former top executives, including Alameda
Research CEO Caroline Ellison, have pleaded guilty to fraud.
FTX's new CEO, John Ray, who worked with court-appointed
examiners while leading Enron Corp and Residential Capital
through bankruptcy, has said examiners in those two cases cost a
combined $150 million and provided "minimal" benefits to
creditors, according to court filings.
FTX's official creditors' committee has sided with FTX,
saying the proposed investigation is redundant. State securities
regulators in Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin supported the Justice
Department's bid, saying a neutral report would benefit
creditors and customers.
