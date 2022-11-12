FTX officials appear to confirm potential hack to apps - CoinDesk

Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX officials appeared to confirm
rumors of a hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange's Telegram
channel and have instructed customers to delete FTX apps and
avoid its website, news outlet CoinDesk reported on Saturday.
The report come after FTX U.S. general counsel Ryne Miller
tweeted late on Friday that he was "investigating abnormalities
with wallet movements related to consolidation of FTX balances
across exchanges."
In the highest-profile crypto collapse, FTX, affiliated
crypto trading firm Alameda Research and about 130 of its other
companies filed for bankruptcy court protection from creditors
in Delaware, FTX said on Friday.
"FTX has been hacked," an account administrator in the FTX
Support Telegram channel wrote in a message, according to
CoinDesk. The administrator wrote "Delete them," referring to
FTX apps, the report said, adding that Miller had pinned the
message.
Reuters could not immediately verify the details posted on
FTX's Telegram channel. FTX did not respond to Reuters request
for comment.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William
Mallard)