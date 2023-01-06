FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings

Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said
the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the
liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached
an agreement to coordinate their operations.
The two sides will work to share information, secure
property and coordinate litigation against third parties,
according to a mutual statement.
Legal teams for the U.S. and Bahamian operations had
been locked in a dispute over access to internal records and
value of holdings of their operations.
FTX collapsed into bankruptcy in November and its
founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged with fraud by U.S.
prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty.
