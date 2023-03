FTX's Bankman-Fried charged with bribery conspiracy in new indictment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, charging the founder of now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange with conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel in New York)