Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTX's LedgerX attracts interest from Blockchain.com, Gemini- Bloomberg

12/02/2022 | 08:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FTX is seen at the FTX Arena in Miami

(Reuters) - FTX's digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX is up for sale and has attracted interest from crypto firms including Blockchain.com, Gemini, Bitpanda and Kalshi, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

There could be over half a dozen other potential buyers for the crypto derivatives exchange, the people told Bloomberg, adding that some of the interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements.

Blockchain.com, Gemini and Bitpanda did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Kalshi could not be reached for comment.

Crypto trading platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Nov. 11 in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

LedgerX was omitted from the bankruptcy proceedings. FTX US acquired it last year to expand into crypto futures and options trading.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:54aRussia: price cap is 'dangerous' and will not curb demand for our oil
RE
03:51aAT&T to pay $6 million to SEC to settle lawsuit over leaks to analysts-court filing
RE
03:51aIndian state will proceed 'no matter what' with protest-hit Adani port-minister
RE
03:51aIndia kerala state minister says he won't order construction hal…
RE
03:51aIndia's kerala state hopeful of resolving deadlock with proteste…
RE
03:43aEx-South Korean official arrested over case of man slain by North Korea
RE
02:56aZelenskiy's chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
RE
02:53aNiger president calls for job-based immigration quotas in Europe
RE
02:48aNigeria's top court allows Shell to appeal order holding back assets sale
RE
02:45aWHO says still doesn't have full access to Ethiopia's Tigray
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes modestly lower after jobs report
2Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Brit..
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-CAPTURE OF DONETSK OBLAST WOULD HAVE LI…
4Renault and Nissan forgo Dec. 7 announcement of new deal -JNN
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS RUSSIA’S PLAN IS LIKELY TO ENCIRCL…

HOT NEWS