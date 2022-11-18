FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance's stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added.

Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter.

The Journal's report cited FTX's October 2021 funding round where the company had raised $420 million from a clutch of big name investors including Temasek and Tiger Global, valuing the crypto exchange at $25 billion.

Last week, FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection and Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive, after Binance walked away from its proposed acquisition.

Several crypto firms have since been bracing for a fallout from the FTX collapse, with many counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange.

