Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTX seeks indemnity for unidentified individuals helping to protect assets

11/22/2022 | 04:16pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is seeking to indemnify unidentified individuals for actions they took and continue to take in connection with assets that represent a significant share of the company's estate, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Sealed indemnification requests are unusual at the start of a bankruptcy case. FTX said that it was communicating with U.S. regulators and bankruptcy court officials, but did not mention Bahamas regulators.

The company said that keeping details of its indemnification request confidential for now could ward off "cyber-attacks and other malicious activity." (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:35aHuawei separates Russia business from other CIS countries -source
RE
11:34aPope sacks leadership of worldwide Catholic charity, names commissioner
RE
11:30aItaly police arrest woman mafia boss, 48 others in raid outside Milan
RE
11:28aWho are the Oath Keepers on trial for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack?
RE
11:26aGermany to withdraw troops from Mali by May 2024 -sources
RE
11:26aBrazil transition team asks Bolsonaro govt to halt Petrobras asset sales
RE
11:24aFed's Mester: Lowering inflation remains Fed's main goal
RE
11:24aExplainer-Europe's much-debated plan to cap gas prices
RE
11:22aECB still has long way ahead of it on rate hikes -Ifo president
RE
11:22aFtx continues to suffer cyberattacks as bankruptcy begins, "subs…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 hits two-month high as oil stocks rebound
2INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening up on overnight slide in oil
3LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Credit Suisse cuts Vodafone; Citi likes BP
4Analyst recommendations: Activision, BP, HubSpot, Procter & Gamble, Vod..
5Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

HOT NEWS