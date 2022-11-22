FTX seeks indemnity for unidentified individuals helping to protect assets

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX
is seeking to indemnify unidentified individuals for actions
they took and continue to take in connection with assets that
represent a significant share of the company's estate, according
to a Tuesday court filing.
Sealed indemnification requests are unusual at the start
of a bankruptcy case. FTX said that it was communicating with
U.S. regulators and bankruptcy court officials, but did not
mention Bahamas regulators.
The company said that keeping details of its
indemnification request confidential for now could ward off
"cyber-attacks and other malicious activity."
