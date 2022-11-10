Advanced search
FTX suspends onboarding of new clients

11/10/2022 | 06:04am EST
(Reuters) - FTX has suspended onboarding of all new clients until further notice, according to the cryptocurrency exchange's website on Thursday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
