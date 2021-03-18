Log in
FUBO INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages fuboTV Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - FUBO

03/18/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 19, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased fuboTV securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the fuboTV class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2038.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:  According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) fuboTV's growth in subscriber and profitability were unsustainable past the seasonal surge in subscription levels; (2) fuboTV's offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (3) fuboTV could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (4) fuboTV's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow fuboTV to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (5) fuboTV's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (6) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand fuboTV's addressable market into online sports wagering; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the fuboTV class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2038.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
 Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
 www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fubo-investor-alert-rosen-top-ranked-investor-counsel-encourages-fubotv-inc-investors-with-large-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--fubo-301250084.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
