Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FUBOTV 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against FuboTV Inc. – FUBO

04/16/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 19, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of fuboTV and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fubo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 19, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

FuboTV and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On December 23, 2020, a series of research reports revealed, among other things, that (i) the Company’s subscriber and profitability growth was unsustainable past the one-time seasonal surge; (ii) its offering of products would be subject to cost escalation; (iii) it could not successfully compete as a sports book operator and could not capitalize on its online sports wagering opportunity; (iv) its data and inventory was not differentiated to allow it to achieve its long-term advertising growth goals; (v) its valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; and (vi) its acquisition of Balto Sports did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the Company’s addressable market into sports wagering. On this news, the price of fuboTV’s shares plummeted 54% from a close of $52.59 on December 23, 2020 to a close of $24.24 on January 4, 2021.

The first-filed case is Said-Ibrahim et al. v. FuboTV Inc. et al., No. 1:21-cv-01412.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aHANWHA  : Robotics and elliTek, Inc. Partnership to Help United States Manufacturers Safely Reopen
AQ
02:47aHuawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings
RE
02:39aADOBE  : Co-Founder Dr. Geschke Passes at 81
BU
02:29aWEICHAI POWER  : "Forty Years of Sharpening Makes a Mighty Sword", Tan Xuguang Wins the 2020 Shandong To...
PU
02:29aWEICHAI POWER  : National Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Center Settles in Weichai Power of Shandong
PU
02:23aPHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Apr. 10 – Apr. 16)
PU
01:58aFebruary's cold weather shut more U.S. refinery capacity than Hurricane Harvey
RE
12:53aRENESAS ELECTRONICS  : Japan's Renesas restarts production at fire-damaged chip factory
RE
12:41aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of General Finance Corp. - GFN
PR
12:36aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Super League Gaming, Inc. - SLGG
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : ARK buys another $64 million in Coinbase shares, sells $99.5 million of Tesla shares
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings
3Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings
4GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd U.S. battery plant in Tennessee
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ