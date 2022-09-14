FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong insurance firm FWD
Group updated its IPO prospectus on Wednesday, keeping in play
its plans for a listing in the city although the documents did
not identify a timeline or potential deal size.
The company, 77% owned by tycoon Richard Li, has previously
said it is interested in raising at least $1 billion.
An FWD spokesperson declined to comment on its IPO plans.
FWD had initially sought to raise $2 billion to $3 billion
when it was seeking a New York listing in 2021. After facing a
lengthy wait for U.S. regulatory approval, FWD then turned to
Hong Kong but the deal was delayed in May due to volatile
financial market conditions.
The prospectus was updated with some new financial details.
Separate FWD filings, also lodged on Wednesday, showed it
booked an adjusted first-half net loss attributable to
shareholders of $333 million compared with a $177 million profit
for the same period a year earlier.
Operating profit surged 110.5% to $200 million on a constant
exchange rate basis while the value of new business, a key
metric for insurance companies, rose 24.6% to $405 million.
