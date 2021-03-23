FX and Crypto Trading Technology Specialist Gold-i Expands its Partnership Program in the Middle East

Award-winning FX and Crypto trading technology specialist, Gold-i is expanding in the Middle East and India through a partnership with EMEA Global Financial Consultancy, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) based firm which has a strong network of financial institutions, including retail FX broker clients, across the region.

Gold-i, founded in 2008, has developed market-leading FX and Crypto trading solutions which have enabled hundreds of multi-asset brokers worldwide to transform their trading operations with robust liquidity management products, MetaTrader plug-ins and business intelligence tools.

The UK headquartered firm’s partnership with EMEA Global Financial Consultancy will focus on sales and support of Gold-i’s full product suite. This includes its MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway, Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform, risk management and business intelligence tool Visual Edge, MAM Pro and CryptoSwitch™ 2.0.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i explains, “Partnering with the very best resellers in key geographical regions in our industry is vital for our global growth strategy. It is very important to us to connect with resellers who understand the local culture, language and business etiquette and also have an in-depth understanding of client requirements and the high service levels we expect for all Gold-i clients.

“EMEA Global Financial Consultancy ticks all the boxes for us. They have a great reputation in the region and a strong client base of brokers throughout the Middle East and India. We are delighted to be partnering with them and look forward to building our business in this region together.”

Sachin Verma, Managing Director, EMEA Global Financial Consultancy adds, “Gold-i is a global market leader in trading technology and we are excited to be offering their products to our broker clients. We have had in-depth training from Gold-i and are really impressed by the breadth of their offering and their feature rich, easy to use products.”

EMEA Global Financial Consultancy has a highly experienced team with strong knowledge of international financial markets and money broking businesses. Licensed in the Fujairah Free Zone, the organisation offers a wide variety of investment solutions to financial institutions of all sizes across the EMEA region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005112/en/