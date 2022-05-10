FX steadies as dollar pauses rally; stocks extend selloff on growth fears

* EM stocks down for seventh straight day
May 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended a six-day
selloff on Tuesday as global growth fears stoked by high
inflation, tighter U.S. monetary policy and a slowdown in China
weighed on shares, while most regional currencies took a
breather after a three-day slide.
MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) currencies
firmed 0.1% as the dollar slightly weakened,
while its stocks counterpart extended a selloff to a
seventh straight day, shedding 0.6% and bringing its
year-to-date losses to 18%.
The currencies and stocks benchmarks plunged 0.5% and 1.6%
respectively on Monday after the dollar scaled two-decade highs
on concerns around aggressive U.S. policy tightening. A stronger
dollar makes high-yielding but riskier EM assets less attractive
to investors.
"We think the stagflation threat will weigh on EM markets
for longer than advanced economies," said Gabriel Sterne, head
of strategy services and global EM research at Oxford Economics.
"Additionally, downside risks emanating from China are large
and not fully factored in to market pricing," Sterne added.
Adding to fears, EM economic growth is set to slow "sharply"
this quarter, pressured by China, Russia and the spread of
tighter monetary conditions, JPMorgan analysts said.
Turkey's lira dropped 0.8%, tracking its fourth
straight day in the red and bringing the currency back near lows
it hit in December, 2021 when unorthodox monetary policies sent
the lira into freefall.
Turkey's unemployment rate rose to 11.5% in March, while a
seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation increased
0.6 percentage points to 22.7%, data showed.
Meanwhile, boosting sentiment, China stocks
rebounded after its central bank pledged support for the slowing
economy a day after COVID-19 lockdowns spooked markets and fed
worries about demand.
In another bright spot, the South African rand
recouped some losses, rising 0.3% a day after domestic power
cuts and a stronger greenback dragged the currency to its lowest
level this year.
Government bonds also bounced, with the yield on the
benchmark 2030 instrument last down 3.9 basis points
at 10.16%.
Inflation woes intensified as Czech headline inflation was
seen soaring to its highest in almost three decades in April
while prices in Hungary also rose above forecast.
The forint and crown were about 0.5%
stronger against the euro in early trade.
Elsewhere, Sri Lanka's shorter-dated sovereign dollar bonds
slipped a day after protests
over the government's handling of the economic crisis turned
deadly, killing seven people and injuring more than 200.
