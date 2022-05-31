FX steady in data-heavy session; Zloty outperforms CEE

* Turkish annual economic growth surges 7.3% in Q1
* Hungary central bank seen slowing rate hikes - poll
* Czech economy grows faster than expected in Q1
* Polish Q1 GDP confirmed at 8.5%
* Turkish trade deficit nearly doubles in April as imports
soar
May 31 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty outperformed its central
European peers on Tuesday following the country's first-quarter
growth of 8.5%, while emerging market shares gained for a fifth
session as Chinese stocks advanced on easing COVID-19 curbs in
Shanghai.
Rallying consumer and high-tech firms lifted Chinese shares,
with the blue-chip CSI300 index and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng Index up 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively, as the market
witnessed its highest foreign inflows for this year.
The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks eked
out slim monthly gains and was set to break its four-month
slump, while currencies rose 0.6% in May.
"When we had a development where it looked like the Fed may
step back its aggressive approach towards higher interest rates,
it (the Fed minutes) came as a breath of fresh air to financial
markets and supported the risk-on mood," said Lukman Otunuga,
senior research analyst at FXTM.
"Investors were placed on this emotional roller coaster ride
for May and this continues to reflect across stock markets,
emerging markets and certainly currencies."
Poland – central Europe's biggest economy – posted
first-quarter growth of 8.5%, unchanged from a flash estimate,
boosting the zloty up 0.3%.
The Czech crown rose 0.1% against the euro after
data showed the economy expanded faster than expected in the
first quarter, with household consumption a main growth driver
before high inflation and interest rate hikes expected this year
trigger a slowdown.
Another Czech interest rate hike in June is more likely at
this moment, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora told the
Pravo newspaper.
The Hungarian forint gained 0.2% ahead of a rate
decision where the central bank is seen slowing the pace of its
hikes, even as latest data showed Hungary's industrial producer
price inflation accelerated to an annual 28.8% in April from
25.9% in March.
The forint is down 3.8% so far this month, underperforming
its central European peers after sharp falls last week on
Budapest's plans for windfall taxes on banks and other
companies.
Elsewhere, the Turkish lira fell 0.2% and headed for
its fourth straight month of losses, after stonger-than-expected
economic growth data was offset by a jump in foreign trade
deficit figures due to high energy prices and a rise in imports.
The South African rand fell 0.5% against the U.S.
dollar ahead of the release of its first-quarter unemployment
data and latest trade balance figures later in the day.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)