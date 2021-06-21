Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FXVIEW Goes Global, Sets up a Subsidiary in Saint Vincent and Grenadines

06/21/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fxview, Cyprus based forex and CFDs financial services company, announced today that it has set up an offshore subsidiary in St Vincent & The Grenadines. Until now, Fxview has been operating with its EU licenses from Cyprus.

Charlgate SVG LLC, their locally incorporated arm will ensure the expansion of products and services on Fxview’s platforms. It will also allow them to offer regulated forex and CFDs trading services to traders around the globe.

Fxview operates in Europe with its multiple European Licenses and is already an established brand in the EU market. Earlier this month, the company was acquired by a global FinTech leader Finvasia Group.

“We anticipate that many more traders will join our platform where we plan to offer additional products and services like research & analysis, higher leverage, sophisticated trading tools, social trading, MAM / PAMM services, affiliate programs, loyalty reward programs and more,” said Rahul Bansal, Director of Charlgate SVG LLC.

“We have been successfully operating uninterrupted in the trading industry for more than a decade, and one of our missions has always been to grow our regulatory framework,” said Sarvjeet Virk, Managing Director of FINVASIA Group.

“The offshore entity is a key milestone for Fxivew. This will allow our existing and new clients to take full advantage of our innovative ecosystem ranging from state-of-the-art platforms & tools, lightning-fast execution, excellent trading conditions and stellar customer support” he further added.

About Fxview

Fxview is a brand owned and operated by Charlgate Ltd (a Finvasia Group Company) with its headquarters in Limassol Cyprus. Charlgate Ltd operates under the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFid) and is regulated by CySec under license 367/18 since 2018 and is a Member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF).

Charlgate Ltd is also registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority – FCA ( 850138), the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority – BaFin ( 157125), the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution – ACPR ( 85051), the Italian Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa – CONSOB ( 5151), the Spanish Comisión Nacional de Mercado de Valores – CNVM ( 4892), the Norway Finanstilsynet – ( FT00118545).

Know more: https://fxview.com/

About FINVASIA Group

FINVASIA is a multi-disciplinary, multinational organisation that invests in technology-oriented business and products. It is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities. Finvasia (along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns) is registered with SEC, USA (152771 ), Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC, National Stock Exchange of India as Professional Clearing member(M51912), Bombay Stock Exchange(4043), Multi Commodity Exchange of India(55135) and NCDEX as Trading Member(01259), Association of Mutual Funds of India(103331) and CDSL as Depository Participant(12084300).

Know more: https://finvasia.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aGO P L C  : Malta renews 3-year contract with Anam for Managed SMS Firewall Services
AQ
04:07aAHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ  : Munksjö advances with investment at Malmedy plant to expand production capacity
AQ
04:07aAMAZON COM  : Bedsure Home Offers Millions of Customers Summer-Ready Products for Prime Day 2021
AQ
04:07aDAI ICHI LIFE  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
04:07aBIFFA  : 'Resourceful, Responsible' - Sustainability Report
PU
04:06aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED  : Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
04:06aHealth, new Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat by Giannuzzi opened its doors
GL
04:05aNKT A/S  : completes onshore repair of the high-voltage power cable system Kontiskan-1
PU
04:05aThree banks pledge interest-free loans to prop up Vietnam Airlines
RE
04:04aASTRAZENECA  : India begins inoculating all adults with free shots
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..
3MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : MACQUARIE : Australia rejects $36 billion wind, solar, hydrogen project
4China, Hong Kong stocks fall after Fed's surprise turn
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : THE LATEST: Policy switch aims to boost India's vaccinations

HOT NEWS