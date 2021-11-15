FY 2021 Agency Financial Report

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The 2021 Agency Financial Report is intended to communicate to stakeholders and interested parties the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC or Commission) financial position and operating performance over the previous 12-month time period, and state the CFTC's plans for the future.

The Reports Consolidation Act of 2000 authorizes Federal agencies, with the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) concurrence, to consolidate various reports in order to provide performance, financial, and related information in a more meaningful and useful format. The Commission has chosen an alternative to the consolidated Performance and Accountability Report, and instead, produces an Agency Financial Report and an Annual Performance Report, pursuant to OMB Circular A-136, Financial Reporting Requirements. Unless otherwise indicated, information in this report is provided as of November 15, 2021, and covers the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

