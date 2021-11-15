ABOUT THIS REPORT
The 2021 Agency Financial Report is intended to communicate to stakeholders and interested parties the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC or Commission) financial position and operating performance over the previous 12-month time period, and state the CFTC's plans for the future.
The Reports Consolidation Act of 2000 authorizes Federal agencies, with the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) concurrence, to consolidate various reports in order to provide performance, financial, and related information in a more meaningful and useful format. The Commission has chosen an alternative to the consolidated Performance and Accountability Report, and instead, produces an Agency Financial Report and an Annual Performance Report, pursuant to OMB Circular A-136, Financial Reporting Requirements. Unless otherwise indicated, information in this report is provided as of November 15, 2021, and covers the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.
This report is in the public domain. Authorization to reproduce it in whole or in part is granted. While permission to reprint this publication is not necessary, the citation should be: Commodity Futures Trading Commission, FY 2021 Agency Financial Report, Washington, D.C. 20581.
The report may be electronically accessed at: https://www.cftc.gov/About/CFTCReports/index.htm
Photographs in this document are proprietary and prior permission from the photographer is required for any use or reproduction.
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
FY 2021 AGENCY FINANCIAL REPORT
ROSTIN BEHNAM
ACTING CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE
AND
ANTHONY C. THOMPSON
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
NOVEMBER 15, 2021
Table of Contents
MESSAGE FROM THE ACTING CHAIRMAN .............................................................
5
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS .....................................................
8
The Commission ...................................................................................................................
9
CFTC Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights.....................................................................................
16
What is on the Horizon?.....................................................................................................
22
Performance Highlights .....................................................................................................
30
Financial Highlights ............................................................................................................
36
Management Assurances...................................................................................................
51
FINANCIAL SECTION ..................................................................................................
55
A Letter from the Chief Financial Officer .........................................................................
56
Report of the Independent Auditor ...................................................................................
57
Principal Financial Statements..........................................................................................
64
Required Supplementary Information (Unaudited).........................................................
89
OTHER INFORMATION................................................................................................
90
Inspector General 's FY 2021 Assessment ......................................................................
91
Summary of Audit and Management Assurances ..........................................................
95
Civil Monetary Penalty Adjustment for Inflation .............................................................
96
APPENDIX.....................................................................................................................
98
CFTC Customer Protection Fund......................................................................................
99
Why Are the Markets Important to Me?..........................................................................
103
CFTC Oversight of Regulated Entities ...........................................................................
106
CFTC Glossary ..................................................................................................................
109
CFTC MISSION: To promote the integrity, resilience, and vibrancy of the U.S. derivative markets through sound regulation.
CFTC VISION: To be the global standard for sound derivatives regulation.
CFTC VALUES: Commitment,
Forward-Thinking, Teamwork, Clarity.
Rostin Behnam
MESSAGE FROM THE ACTING CHAIRMAN
I am pleased to present the CFTC's Agency Financial Report for FY 2021. Providing this information to the public provides transparency, builds accountability, and ensures that regulators act responsibly, accept responsibility, and encourage thoughtful dialogue within the markets we oversee, the customers we protect, and the consumers we serve.
While I have only served as the agency's Acting Chairman for a portion of FY 2021, this report provides a year-long snapshot. I appreciate my predecessor Chairman Heath P. Tarbert's commitment to a vision of the CFTC being the global standard for sound derivatives regulation and his leadership in driving core values of commitment, forward-thinking, teamwork, and clarity among our staff.
U.S. Derivatives Markets
The U S derivatives markets are the most vibrant, developed, and influential in the world. The estimated 2021 notional value of U.S. derivative markets is $22.5 trillion for U.S. futures and $325 trillion for U.S. swaps. These figures underscore the importance of our mission.
As the U.S. economy strengthens, CFTC-regulated derivatives markets will play a critical role in ensuring complete recovery. America's farmers and ranchers have long relied on derivatives markets to manage risk and discover prices. Manufacturers, energy producers, pension funds, financial institutions, and countless others rely on derivatives markets to manage domestic and global commodity price, rates, and currency risk. Safe, transparent, liquid, and well-regulated derivatives markets are instrumental to a healthy, vibrant economy, and the CFTC will continue do its part to promote, ensure, and protect market integrity.
Role of the CFTC
The CFTC plays a unique role as the regulator of the U.S. derivatives markets. The agency has a rich history of principles-based regulation that allows us to nurture innovation and adapt to changes in our markets.
