FY2021—Output Cost Estimates and Budget Outturn

Capital Expenditures, FY20-211/

(Millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

FY 20 Spending Approved in FY21 Total Funds Available in FY 21 FY 21 Outturn FY 21 Utilization (percent) Carry Over into FY 22 2/ Total 107 99 186 77 41 107 Facilities 65 42 104 27 26 7 4 Building 42 42 88 26 29 60 HQ1 Renewal 23 0 16 2 9 15 IT 42 56 82 50 60 33

Sources: OBP, Corporate Services and Facilities, and Information Technology Departments. Numbers might not add up due to rounding.

Approved capital funding is available for three consecutive years, except for HQ1 Renewal which is available until April 2025.

Net of FY 21 lapsed funds.