FY2021—Output Cost Estimates and Budget Outturn

Table 5.
Capital Expenditures, FY20-211/
(Millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Sources: OBP, Corporate Services and Facilities, and Information Technology Departments. Numbers might not add up due to rounding.
|
FY 20 Spending
|
Approved in FY21
|
Total Funds Available in FY 21
|
FY 21 Outturn
|
FY 21 Utilization (percent)
|
Carry Over into FY 22 2/
|
Total
|
107
|
99
|
186
|
77
|
41
|
107
|
Facilities
|
65
|
42
|
104
|
27
|
26
|
7 4
|
|
Building
|
42
|
42
|
88
|
26
|
29
|
60
|
|
HQ1 Renewal
|
23
|
0
|
16
|
2
|
9
|
15
|
IT
|
42
|
56
|
82
|
50
|
60
|
33
Approved capital funding is available for three consecutive years, except for HQ1 Renewal which is available until April 2025.
Net of FY 21 lapsed funds.
Disclaimer
IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:10 UTC.