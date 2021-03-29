Fabasoft Listed in the Independent “Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q1 2021” Report

Short list of content platform vendors published

Fabasoft, a leading European provider of cloud solutions, was invited by Forrester to take part in an independent overview of “Content Platforms” (“The latest stage of evolution in the market traditionally known as Enterprise Content Management Systems”).

Research and advisory firm Forrester Research Inc. overviewed 38 top cloud content platforms based on platform capabilities, vertical focus, and size.

One of the key takeaways according to the authors of the “Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q1 2021” analysis* indicates that “…small and midsize vendors may offer a better range of content services and expertise in specific vertical markets.” Yet the study’s authors also offer the following words of caution: “Be wary of ‘cloudwashing’ when older technologies are hosted but branded as cloud.”

The functionality of Fabasoft Business Process Cloud as a multi-client cloud content platform covers categories addressed in the study such as “Collaborative Content Services” and “Transactional Content Services and Multitenant Cloud Content Platforms.”

Download now: Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q1 2021

“We believe being listed in the report as a native cloud provider with three of the four primary functionality segments attests to the capabilities and performance of the Fabasoft Business Process Cloud,” remarks a delighted Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive Cloud and digitalization expert at Fabasoft.

“With its process-driven cloud platform, Fabasoft specializes in document-centric business workflows for manufacturing, financial services, as well as architecture, engineering, and construction. Among our strengths is efficient ‘low-code’ or ‘no-code’ customizing – in other words, tailoring our products to customer requirements without the need for elaborate programming. The broad range of standard interfaces also makes it easier to connect to existing IT systems,” explains Dangl.

Forrester Now Tech is an independent and objective overview of providers focusing on a specific IT solution area.

*Forrester Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q1 2021, Cheryl McKinnon with Daniel Hong, Hailey Colin, and Sam Bartlett.

Using the Fabasoft Business Process Cloud, companies can shape their business processes and work with digital content across organizations, IT infrastructures, and countries. Fabasoft Business Process Cloud’s out-of-the-box solutions and scalable applications empower organizations to bring the focus back to their customers as they move their digital transformation forward. Companies in the industrial sector appreciate the platform’s advantages, particularly when it comes to handling major projects and implementing processes in documentation and product management. Functionalities such as workflow automation and modeling, well-defined authorization and role models, transparent versioning, automatic synchronization, and mobile use facilitate collaboration and ensure seamless transparency.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous prominent private enterprises and public sector organizations have placed their trust in Fabasoft’s long-standing quality and experience.

