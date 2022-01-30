Fabwelt Play-to-Earn 3D FPS Blockchain Game "ARSENAL" Goes Live On Mainnet

Delhi, New Delhi--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2022) - ARSENAL successfully went live on January 30th.





The Fabwet project team managed to announce and release the first play-to-earn FPS game "ARSENAL" on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon Chain.

Fabwelt is a project that develops blockchain games with innovative gameplay. It was started in March 2021. It will create high-end games in a variety of genres, including 3D first-person shooters, action adventures, simulation, strategy, and fantasy games, among others.

Fabwelt not only attempts to optimize incentives but also to create high-quality blockchain games for both gamers and non-gamers to enjoy on its platform.

What Is Arsenal On Mainnet?

Mainnet Features

Arsenal on Mainnet will support similar features to the previous Beta version. Some additional features are listed below:

Zoom scope while running 2 new maps Keymapping, users can configure the input keys in options/controls Create private rooms with password Killstreak notifier

Arsenal Ecosystem On Mainnet

1. Entering Arsenal

To enter Arsenal a minimum amount of staking 1000 WELT is needed. A gamer can choose 3 types of P2E scenarios: Free Play, Automated Tournaments, and Fabwelt Tournaments.

2. Free Play

Gamers can create new rooms or can join existing Free Playrooms. Points can be earned by various methods Headshot, killstreak, kill, winning the match, etc. Points can be claimed as WELT tokens.

3. Automated Tournaments

Automated tournaments are 24/7 tournaments organized automatically within Arsenal. They are randomly selecting maps and game types. There is always a tournament available. Every player pays WELT tokens to enter. The prize pools exist out of the total amount of paying players minus 10% for P2E & Staking wallet. The winner of the game can claim the prize pool.

4. Fabwelt Tournaments

Fabwelt will organize big tournaments every month. Gamers that want to participate in these tournaments will pay WELT tokens, and depending on the Tournament style, staking WELT is needed. Prize pools exist out of the total amount of paying players minus 10% for P2E & Staking wallet plus Fabwelt Bonus.

What's Next for Arsenal?

As a part of the development of Arsenal in the future, Fabwelt will:

Add clan systems Third-person view New waiting room NFTs as skin Ranking and levels Player selector

About Arsenal

Arsenal is a 3D First Person Shooter multiplayer game for the Fabwelt Gaming Ecosystem and Metaverse. It utilizes in-game NFTs as assets, collectibles, and utilities. In-game assets are all blockchain collectibles that users utilize in playing the game. As blockchain-based items, in-game assets can be freely withdrawn from the game for other uses such as collateral on decentralized lending protocol, staking, gifting, or passing it down as an inheritance. In-game assets can be seen as a commodity.

It's fully playable as a WebGL game on the browser. It has a "battleground" look and feels and it's fully integrated with blockchain technology. Many different types of maps are included like big maps for sniping, and small maps for fast close combat.

About Fabwelt

Fabwelt aims to develop an ecosystem that can connect and interconnect everyone, everywhere, all over the globe with the power of art and gameplay.

