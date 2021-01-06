Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Facebook, Tesla, JPMorgan: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

01/06/2021 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Wallace

Here's what we're watching ahead of the opening bell on Wednesday.

--U.S. stock futures are slipping as investors react to early results from Georgia's runoff elections. Nasdaq-100 futures are taking the biggest hit, off nearly 2% on expectations that a Democratic-controlled Senate would lead to tighter regulations on tech giants.

Government bonds sold off too, pushing the yield on 10-year Treasurys above 1% for the first time since March. Read our full market wrap here.

What's Coming Up

-- The Federal Reserve will release minutes of its December policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank said at the time that large-scale purchases of government debt and mortgage securities would continue "until substantial further progress has been made" toward broader employment and inflation goals.

-- The Energy Information Administration will report how much oil was in storage in the U.S. last week at 10:30 a.m. Crude supplies are expected to have fallen. Benchmark U.S. crude futures are back above $50 a barrel after breaching that level on Tuesday for the first time since last February on Saudi Arabia's decision to cut extra barrels of output.

-- Costco Wholesale is due to report December sales results at 4:15 p.m. The warehouse chain enjoyed a bounce in sales to homebound Americans last year.

Market Movers to Watch

-- Tech stocks including Facebook, Google-owner Alphabet and Netflix are all down in premarket trading. President-elect Joe Biden has promised greater scrutiny of tech giants that have powered the stock-market rally in recent years.

-- Tesla shares are rising ahead of the bell in New York. Analysts at Morgan Stanley bumped up their price target for the stock to $810, from $540, after the electric carmaker reported a record number of vehicle deliveries last year. Tesla shares closed at $735.11 Tuesday.

-- Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and other major lenders are also on the rise. A Democratic-controlled Washington would boost the possibility of more fiscal stimulus, says Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. That prospect is lifting bond yields, which tends to boost the profitability of banks' lending books.

-- Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings fell more than 3% ahead of the bell, reversing some of Tuesday's gains.

Market Fact

One sign of improving investor sentiment: Expectations for annual inflation over the next decade climbed above 2% this week for the first time since 2018. That rate, derived from the difference between nominal and inflation-protected Treasury yields, had fallen as low as 0.5% in March.

Chart of the Day

Investors betting on a continued economic rebound are increasingly looking beyond U.S. stocks. Investing in U.S. stocks, they say, has increasingly become a concentrated bet on the technology sector, which contributed more than half of the S&P 500's 18% total return last year.

Must Reads Since You Went to Bed

NYSE Takes Heat After Flip-Flop on Chinese Companies

Trump Issues New Ban on Alipay and Other Chinese Apps

Forget Uber, Zoom Might Be the Long-Term Threat to Car Sales

Europe Faces Recession Risk as Covid-19 Infections Stay High

Wyndham Destinations Buys Travel + Leisure From Meredith for $100 Million

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.81% 1740.05 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.77% 30.26 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CITIGROUP INC. 2.59% 61.7 Delayed Quote.0.06%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -1.16% 375.74 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. 5.36% 211.24 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 30391.6 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
FACEBOOK INC 0.75% 270.97 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.17% 125.65 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.97% 54.08 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
MEREDITH CORPORATION 4.17% 20.5 Delayed Quote.6.77%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.70% 69.49 Delayed Quote.1.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 12802.375783 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 12818.960246 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.39% 520.8 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
S&P 500 0.71% 3726.86 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
TESLA, INC. 0.73% 735.11 Delayed Quote.4.17%
WTI 0.82% 50.171 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE 5.19% 45.59 Delayed Quote.1.63%
Latest news "Markets"
07:16aFACEBOOK, TESLA, JPMORGAN : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
05:52aTech-Stock Futures Fall as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:42aSensex, Nifty end lower for first time in new year; Reliance drags
RE
05:42aTech-Stock Futures Fall as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections -- Update
DJ
04:57aU.S. Stock Futures Slip as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections
DJ
04:54aFTSE 100 jumps as bank and energy stocks gain
RE
04:50aNasdaq futures sink 2% as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
RE
04:38aEUROPE : European stocks inch up, U.S. Senate race sparks rotation into banks, energy
RE
04:38aEuropean stocks inch up, U.S. Senate race sparks rotation into banks, energy
RE
03:00aRussell 2000 futures rise 1.7%, just shy of record highs
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
2Nasdaq futures sink 2% as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democrat Senate wins
5Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ