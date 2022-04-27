Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Facebook parent Meta beats daily active users estimates

04/27/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly daily active users above Wall Street estimates, even as it recorded its slowest revenue growth in a decade.

Shares of the company rose 7% in extended trading. Meta has lost about half of its value since the start of the year.

Daily active users, a key metric for advertisers that indicates activity on the platform, were 1.96 billion, slightly higher that the estimate of 1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Meta forecast second-quarter revenue between $28 billion and $30 billion. Analysts on average were expecting current-quarter revenue of $30.63 billion.

Total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose 7% to $27.91 billion in the first quarter, but missed analysts' estimates of $28.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pFacebook parent Meta beats daily active users estimates
RE
04:14pPinterest tops revenue expectations on ad spending boost
RE
04:10pFord maintains profit outlook for the year on strong pricing
RE
04:03pTREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall as data shows drag on growth
RE
04:03pHertz foresees strong summer rental demand, beats Wall Street expectations
RE
04:01pWall Street ends higher supported by Microsoft
RE
03:51pBrazil eyes social security plan for mobile app workers
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.907% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47pUK's Sunak followed conflict of interest rules -independent advisor
RE
03:47p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.817% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Wall Street ends higher supported by Microsoft
4Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns ling..
5Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outloo..

HOT NEWS