Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company

01/08/2022 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration

(Reuters) -The head of communications at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, John Pinette, is leaving the company, the social media company said late on Friday.

Chris Norton, vice president of international communications, will cover the role on an interim basis, a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"John Pinette has left Meta. We are thankful for his positive contributions during an intense and significant time in the company's history, and we wish him well going forward," the statement said.

The spokesperson declined to say why Pinette was leaving, citing Meta policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Pinette's departure on Friday.

Pinette was appointed vice president of global communications in April 2019, according to the company's website.

Before joining the company, Pinette led communications for Gates Ventures, the private office and innovation lab of Bill Gates, for five years, and was the head of Asia Pacific communications for Google. He also held a number of product and corporate communications leadership positions at Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

By Jahnavi Nidumolu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.53% 2740.34 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.20% 331.79 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.05% 314.04 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
S&P 500 -0.41% 4677.03 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aU.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections
RE
02:17aTokyo's daily COVID-19 cases likely to rise to most since Sept 11 -TBS
RE
02:02aKazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
01:51aKazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
01:22aIndonesia releases 33 sea turtles after rescue from poachers
RE
12:57aFacebook parent's head of communications leaves company
RE
12:46aAustralia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as daily cases soar past 100,000
RE
12:35aCitigroup to enforce 'no jab, no job' policy - sources
RE
12:28aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : No need to panic. We have enough food! – Dar
PU
01/07India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as daily cases soar pas..
4Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO - source
5Aeromexico halts some flights as COVID-19 'domino effect' hits crews -u..

HOT NEWS