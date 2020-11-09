Facebook's Marcus Hodges & Ryan Nakamoto Join the ioXt Alliance Board of Directors

The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, today announced the appointments of Facebook Reality Labs Security Partners Marcus Hodges and Ryan Nakamoto to the ioXt Board of Directors. Both Hodges and Nakamoto have been instrumental in shaping ioXt Alliance work towards creating the internet of secure things.

Marcus Hodges is an accomplished security professional with over 14 years of experience building and breaking systems at every layer of the stack. Marcus partners with product teams to identify security risks, architect solutions, and lead security strategy. Prior to joining Facebook, Marcus was the Director of Research and Principal Security Engineer at Security Innovation where he managed the development of a secure Linux distribution and led research on IoT devices and advanced exploitation techniques.

“Participating in the ioXt compliance and profile creation work groups has been incredibly rewarding. I appreciate the opportunity to work within the ioXt Alliance to achieve an effective model for global device makers to ensure their products are secure and safe for consumers,” stated Hodges.

Ryan Nakamoto was hired to lead security for Facebook’s Portal organization in 2017. He focuses on driving security strategy, tactics, and execution through people, programs, initiatives and activities. Via collaboration and partnership, Nakamoto facilitates the product development process with cross-functional stakeholders in and outside the business. Before joining Facebook, Nakamoto was involved in product security engineering at Qualcomm and has over 20 years of experience in the discipline.

“Helping raise the security bar for IoT and Smart Devices across the entire industry was a very appealing opportunity for me, as a current member of GSMA’s Device Security working group. I hope my experience with launching Facebook’s first consumer video calling device will be beneficial to the alliance’s work. Marcus and I are honored to serve on the ioXt board of directors and to help this important organization continue to advance IoT security,” said Nakamoto.

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Backed by the biggest names in technology and device manufacturing, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

