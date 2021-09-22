Facebook's technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down

Schroepfer said in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/schrep/posts/10159715842464443 that Andrew Bosworth, vice president of AR and VR technology at the social media company, will take over the role in 2022.

Schroepfer, who spent 13 years at Facebook, said he would transition to becoming Facebook's first Senior Fellow sometime next year.

Bosworth created Facebook's AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020.

He will continue to lead FRL as CTO as the social media company places its bets on metaverse and augmented reality.

