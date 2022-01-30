Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Facing Chinese pressure, Taiwan president pledges to 'stride' into the world

01/30/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a rank conferral ceremony for military officials, in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked democratic nations for their support of the island in her Lunar New Year message on Sunday and pledged to "stride out" into the world, sounding a defiant note in the face of unrelenting Chinese pressure.

China, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own territory, has increased military activity around Taiwan over the past two years and stepped up efforts to limit its international role, lambasting those who have sought to support Taipei or strengthen ties with it.

In a short pre-recorded video message a day before the eve of Lunar New Year on Monday, the formal start of the most important holiday in the Chinese-speaking world, Tsai expressed appreciation for growing international support for Taiwan.

"I want to especially thank all democratic partners for their support to Taiwan over the past year," she said. "We will continue to deepen exchanges with all countries and stride out into the world."

Taiwan has been heartened by support not only from the United States, traditionally its most important backer, but also leaders and politicians in Japan, Europe and by the G7 https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-says-will-be-force-good-after-unprecedented-g7-support-2021-06-14 group of industrialised nations, all of which have angered Beijing.

Tsai neither directly mentioned China nor directly offered it new year greetings, simply extending best wishes to "good friends" around the world celebrating the festival, which is also observed in countries such as Vietnam and South Korea.

Last year Tsai wished https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-china-idUSKBN2A90R6 China a happy Lunar New Year, but said she would not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing, which China rejected.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.05% 727.529 Real-time Quote.-1.93%
STRIDE, INC. 1.44% 34.44 Delayed Quote.3.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aFuture of PM Johnson is assured, Foreign Secretary Truss says
RE
05:02aFacing Chinese pressure, Taiwan president pledges to 'stride' into the world
RE
04:58aPortuguese vote in election marked by COVID, uncertainty
RE
04:56aPortuguese vote in election marked by COVID, uncertainty
RE
04:51aNATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades
RE
04:51aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Exports of Marine Products registered a growth of 35% to USD 6.1 Billion during April-December 2021 (Provisional) as compared to USD 4.5 Billion during same period in the year 2020
PU
04:48aUK'S JOHNSON AND SUNAK : We will go ahead with payroll tax rise
RE
04:44aPhilippines orders law enforcers to probe online 'assassination' threat against Marcos Jr
RE
04:42aIsraeli President Herzog visits the UAE for the first time
RE
04:26aTaiwan VP, in U.S., repeats accusation China blocked vaccine access
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor
3NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
4China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges
5Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo

HOT NEWS